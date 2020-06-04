KEIR Starmer and Ian Blackford have separately called on Boris Johnson to urge Donald Trump to respect human rights and the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd.

In letters, the two party leaders also urged the Prime Minister to review the sale of UK riot gear to America in light of the US authorities’ response to the protests.

Mr Floyd died last month after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protest in the US as well as demonstrations across the world, including in the UK.

Later today, hundreds of people are expected to attend a memorial for Mr Floyd in Minneapolis. It comes as the US authorities announced new charges against all four of the now sacked police officers present at Mr Floyd's death.

The charge against Derek Chauvin has been raised to second-degree murder while the other three officers, previously uncharged, are facing counts of aiding and abetting murder.

Sir Keir said Britain must be clear that it was "ready to stand together with those who seek to tackle the injustice and inequality that remains within all our societies".

He told the PM: "In the House of Commons yesterday, I raised my shock and anger at the killing of George Floyd and the response of US authorities to the peaceful protests.

"This has shone a spotlight on the racism, discrimination and injustice experienced by those from black and minority ethnic communities in the US and across the world.

"I welcome that you shared some of the concerns I raised with you and want to use this opportunity to explore what the British Government is doing to urge the United States and President Trump to respect human rights and the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protest.

"I am sure that you share my strongly held belief that the UK has a moral obligation to speak out in defence of these values, no matter where in the world they are challenged."

The Labour leader asked Mr Johnson if the Government had raised its concerns through official channels about the reaction of US authorities to peaceful protests and what additional steps it was planning to reiterate the importance of a "peaceful and proportionate" response to the protests.

Sir Keir also asked if the Government was conducting a review to "ensure UK exports are not being used in the suppression of democratic rights" and asked what steps the Government was taking to reassure black communities in the UK.

In his letter, Mr Blackford said it was “shameful” that the PM had refused to set out what representations he had made to Mr Trump over Mr Floyd’s murder and Washington’s “violent response and inflammatory rhetoric” towards the Black Lives Matter protests.

The SNP leader said: "The scenes unfolding across the US have been deeply distressing and it is vital we show leadership in taking action against discrimination wherever it appears; that we root out racism and stand up for human rights.

"Donald Trump has threatened to use the military against protestors. The US President should be isolated by world leaders, not insulated by him,” declared the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

"At a time when Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities are looking for leadership and action, the Prime Minister is instead abdicating from his duties. The UK Government's so-called 'special relationship' with the US should allow him to hold the US administration to account, not shirk away and stay silent.”

Mr Blackford said the PM had been guilty himself of using offensive and racist language and that perhaps now he should be reviewing his past behaviour and what more he could do to support BAME communities.

He added: "I have written to Boris Johnson calling on him to set the record straight over what - if any - discussions he has had with Donald Trump over the protests. If he has not raised the issue with the President, will he now do so? Will he now instigate a review into UK exports of riot equipment to the US, particularly given there may be a violation of the Consolidated Criteria?"

During Commons exchanges yesterday, Mr Johnson described Mr Floyd’s death as “appalling and inexcusable” and insisted “of course, black lives matter,” noting that while people had a right to protest, they should do so in “lawful and reasonable way”.

The PM also stressed that all UK exports were conducted in accordance with the consolidated guidance, pointing out how the UK was “possibly the most scrupulous country in that respect in the world”.