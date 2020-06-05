WITH golf clubs, tennis courts and bowling greens opening up for phase 1, sport has got local. It's all about the facilities on your doorstep or within five miles of your home. So, if you're in St Andrews, the home of golf, it's all about getting out your clubs. If you're near Queen's Park, Glasgow, the area with the highest concentration of bowling greens, it's probably about trying your hand at bowls. Or if you're in the vicinity of the Meadows, Edinburgh, the newly opened tennis courts are beckoning. Not all local authorities yet have their courts and courses open, though some have. Edinburgh, for instance has its public tennis courts tick-tocking with personally labelled balls.

Glasgow is not yet good to go, which is why it is only private clubs that feature for the city. A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said: “Following the Scottish Government’s decision to ease the lockdown on non-contact outdoor sports, we’re working to identify which of our golf, tennis and bowls facilities we can re-open as soon as possible. The safe operation of our services and protecting our customers and staff remains our priority and we’ll continue to be led by the government’s guidance on Covid-19. We will confirm which of our facilities will re-open and when as soon as we can and we appreciate our customers’ patience while we prepare to welcome them back.”

Just remember the golden rule, and don't touch anyone else's balls.

Where to get a round of golf

The Old Course, St Andrews

St Andrews Links made a lovely little video the other day, with a groundsman fixing a few holes on the Old Course and then lifting out the sign on the green saying "course is closed". Their message was "Golf is back at the Home of Golf", which has got to be a bit of a thrill if your home happens to be a hop and a skip from that home. Most years it's not easy to get a round on the Old Course, and last week it would have been St Andrews Links trophy week, but the holes have belonged to the locals since lockdown eased. But it doesn't have to be the Old Course. Take your pick from St Andrews' seven courses.

Dumbarnie Links, Fife

There has been a fair bit of hype around Scotland's newest golf course, which only had its official opening on May 29th. Designed by Clive Clark, the 1973 Ryder Cup player and former BBC golf commentator, it's been talked of as "bucket list worthy". Professional golfer Iona Stephen described her experience, when she did her first round of golf post lockdown: "It’s unique, set in the dunes with panoramic views across the N Sea.The par 3’s were the highlight for me (the 8th and the 16th especially)along with a few of the drivable par 4’s and the 18th hole will definitely bring you back." Head of golf, David Scott, has talked of how they are now going to have to build their reputation through the local market, but are hoping for a bumper year next year. "Full tee sheet," he said, when they opened, "and all Fife residents, with maybe just a few from a little bit further away."

Braid Hills golf course, Edinburgh

Council run and with stunning views over Edinburgh and towards the Pentlands, this golf course had been the playground of walkers and families in recent weeks, but local golfers are owning it again. It's a dramatic course, covering heathy moorland, and taking you from one hilly crag to the next, and municipal and cheap to boot.

Silverknowes golf course, Edinburgh

With spectacular views over the Firth of Forth, Silverknowes is an 18-hole course run by Edinburgh Leisure and you can get a round at on a pay-as-you-play basis and bookings made online. Every afternoon Monday to Sunday you can book an adult and child golf session for just £20 at Edinburgh Leisure courses. As they say, "What better way to finish the home schooling day or plan a fun weekend activity?"

Haggs Castle golf course

The tee sheets were full within ten minutes of them going online prior to opening post lockdown. A slew of golfers have already taken advantage of their new membership offer of £90 a month. "We've worked hard to ensure the course is kept as good as possible," says managing secretary, David Muir, "and it's looking fantastic. The excitement was palpable in the week leading up." Covid restrictions mean that only two ball games are available, and there are no three or fours.

Pollok Park golf course

In gorgeous Pollok park, is this well-kept course founded in 1892 and redesigned by Alister MacKenzie during the 1920s. Play is for members only and they've got all the regular Covid rules about not handling each other's balls and using hand sanitiser, but also advise, "No handshakes, hi 5s, fist pumps or exchanging winnings!"

Where to bowl yourself over

Willow Bank bowling club

Through lockdown it's the wildlife that have been enjoying this green, with a vixen and her four cubs parading the area and sitting on top of the cores. But now it's back in bowling action and players must register through a booking system before coming to play. The club is also host to the Glasgow petanque club, whose activities are due to resume shortly. New members are welcomed and those new to bowling are offered a reduced membership for their first year. Plenty of history here too, as the club has been there since 1935, and a charming clubhouse with stained glass window by Norman MacDougall, the first teacher of stained glass art at Glasgow Art School.

Partickhill Bowling And Community Club

“Hurrah!" declares the website. "At last we can use the green for a bit of fun and moderate exercise” The kind of bowling club that is just buzzing with community feel and action – they even had a well socially-distanced social day last weekend.

Seafield Bowling Green, Edinburgh

This lovely little bowling green in Leith, just tucked off the Links, is open for restricted play only right now and must be booked via the Match Secretary.

Where to get your tennis fix

Meadows tennis courts Edinburgh

These courts, in the corner of the Meadows, and run by Edinburgh Leisure, are back in action, free and unmanned – so cross your fingers as you head down, because there's a good chance there will be a wait till one is free. If you're looking for organised sessions, you might want to contact the Meadows Tennis Club, which are looking to get back in action as soon as possible.

Leith Links tennis courts

Again the facility is Edinburgh Leisure run, and just a case of going down and hoping that there's a court free. Go early in the morning if you want to stand a chance.

Titwood tennis club, Glasgow

Titwood dates back to 1890 and is registered with the Lawn Tennis Association. The club was quick to get back running for members after restrictions eased. They have five floodlit all-weather courts, three of which were re-surfaced in 2018, and two clay courts. If a bit of coaching is what you're needing, Stuart Clark is worth contacting for one-to-one sessions which are within the phase 1 rules.

Newlands Lawn Tennis Club, Southside, Glasgow

“Everyone’s just been desperate to play. "The courts are really busy for the next few weeks," said Newlands president Shirley Pearson on the day they opened, and in blazing sunshine." Located in the South Side, this is a club with great facilities – some of which, including the indoor courts, are not available right now. Booking time is limited to an hour, with clear exit and entry points and arrows, as well as Lawn Tennis Association guidelines in place. "We’ve loved seeing everyone getting #BackToTennis," the club declared on social media, "Courts looking busy again tomorrow so please remember to book in advance and bring everything you’ll need as there is no access to clubhouse."

Victoria Park tennis courts, Dundee

All Dundee parks tennis courts to re-opened on June 4 and were bookable online.

Troon Lawn Tennis Club, Troon

A club of around 300 members that welcomes players of all ages and abilities, and has six outdoor, all weather, artificial grass courts, three of them floodlit, and now open.