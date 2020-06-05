Pummelled by austerity and the mass closure of local services, many of Scotland’s towns are struggling.

Communities on the west coast have been particularly hard hit, with research showing that places such as Dumbarton, Irvine, Greenock and Troon are declining more rapidly than counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

So serious is the situation that small business leaders last year called for the creation of a £90 million annual fund to boost resilience – and that was before the economic crisis brought by Covid-19.

But now one of Scotland’s most historic towns is fighting back in what could provide a template for the whole country.

Leaders in Maybole, South Ayrshire, have embarked on an ambitious regeneration bid which will see up to £7.5m invested to revamp its centre with a series of planned upgrades.

The high street is set to be overhauled thanks to improvements to shop fronts and residential properties, while money will be allocated for the restoration of landmark heritage sites such as the Town Hall and Castle.

Walking and cycling routes will also be developed, with heavy traffic set to be diverted once the A77 bypass opens.

“Together with our partners we are looking to transform Maybole and make the most of its unique assets,” said Councillor Brian McGinley, Economy and Culture Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council .

“We want to put Maybole back on the map.”

Maybole, which has a population of around 4,500, is the ancient capital of Carrick and, as Miniboll, has a recorded history going back to the 1100s.

The site of imposing baronial mansions, it also became well known as a centre of boot and shoe manufacturing in the 19th century.

The Maybole Outstanding Conservation Area was designated in 1974.

But today, like many towns its size, it faces formidable economic and social challenges, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Local leaders hope their four-year vision, developed by South Ayrshire Council in partnership with Maybole Community Council and a range of other organisations, will secure its future for generations to come.

And they stressed that the planned improvements would extend well beyond the renovation of buildings.

“Our town centres... are no longer just about shopping, they need to offer a mix of entertainment venues, visitor attractions, places to eat and shops,” said Mr McGinley.

“I have no doubt we can get the mix right and ensure that Maybole continues to flourish, but it will take time and it will require solid partnership working.”

Community and business representatives have welcomed the blueprint, which now has its own dedicated website, but said the participation of those who live and work in the area would be crucial to future success.

Mark Fletcher, chair of Maybole Community Council, said: “There are many different aspects to regeneration but one of the most important ones is increasing the ambition and hunger for change within the community.

“This might manifest itself in taking the personal initiative to start a Farmer’s Market or a Christmas Fayre, or it takes a group of like-minded growers to start a community vegetable garden.”

He added: “A project like this takes a whole community to implement.

“Equally, a revitalised town centre will benefit all, especially when the Bypass opens and takes lorry traffic away from our historic streets.

“The recent lockdown has demonstrated the importance of the ‘shop local’ message and provided both reason and opportunity to walk and cycle.

“I hope this will have provided a taste of what a regenerated town centre can mean to Maybole, as we reclaim the High Street for people, not traffic.“

Val Russell, CEO of Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The success of any regeneration project is involvement at grass roots level – led by the community and local businesses, with support from the public sector.

“It has to take into account the views of the whole community with re cognisance of age, equality and

needs.

“Welcome as it is, it’s not enough for a community to be the recipient of funding support for the cosmetic items of regeneration.

“Whilst these are important, they are not what leads to long-term job creation or sustainability of town centres.

“It’s the support and appreciation of everyone in the area that makes a strong community and town.”

Retail consultant Bob Baldry added: “Maybole has a fascinating history. It now has the chance now to build a “new” identity for the 21st century.”

Support for the project is coming from South Ayrshire Council, Historic Environment Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund.