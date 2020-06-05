NICOLA Sturgeon has urged people not to attend mass Black Lives Matter protests in Scotland this weekend because of the coronavirus crisis.

The First Minister said she wanted Scots to make their voices heard – but to do so safely

It came as Scotland's top police officer called the scenes of police brutality in the US "abhorrent".

Ms Sturgeon said: "In normal times, I may well have planned to join a gathering of support this weekend, but coming together in mass gatherings right now is simply not safe.

"It poses a real risk to health, and it poses a real risk to life."

Protests have erupted in the US and around the world following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Videos showing shocking scenes of police brutality in the US have also provoked outrage.

Thousands have expressed an interest in attending a rally in Glasgow Green on Sunday.

Speaking during the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said he found the scenes of police brutality "absolutely abhorrent".

He added: "I don't recognise some of the scenes we've seen from the US as reflecting how the police service of Scotland conducts its business."

He said racism is "utterly disgraceful and unacceptable" and he fully understands the desire of people in Scotland to make their voices heard.

But he urged people to follow the Covid-19 regulations and guidance, and said people should not attend mass gatherings.

Mr Livingstone said: "Our duty in policing is to enable you to have your voice heard in a way that is safe for you and safe for others.

"So please do this in a way that does not risk spreading coronavirus."