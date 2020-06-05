More than half of Scots are in favour of Scottish independence.

A new poll by Panelbase puts support for independence at 52%, making it the second this year to indicate a Yes majority.

The survey, which was commissioned by ScotGoesPop, was taken in the wake of the Dominic Cummings scandal, and asked pollers: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"

It suggests that 20% of No voters from the last referendum in 2014 would now swap their votes and poll in favour of independence.

READ MORE: Scotland should be independent 'as soon as possible' but is not focus right now, says Nicola Sturgeon

The 52% figure is derived from stats when 'don't knows' are excluded - when they are included, the Yes figure sits at 48% with No at 45%.

James Kelly of ScotGoesPop says he commissioned the poll after the Prime Minister's aide was caught travelling across the country while the UK was in full lockdown.

He said he wanted "to check whether a landmark recent event had boosted support for Yes”.

He added: “The first time around in January, we got the result we wanted – Yes had jumped into the lead with 52% of the vote.

“I did worry that it was too much to hope that lightning would strike twice, but what do you know? It has."

READ MORE: Majority of Scots want second Scottish independence referendum in next five years, poll finds

It comes just one week after a new poll from Ipsos MORI for BBC Scotland found that 63% of people want another referendum, 34% within the next two years, 19% in two to five years, and 10% after the next five years.

More than a third (34%) are against a fresh vote.