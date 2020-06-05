Anti-racism activists in Glasgow have pinned alternative names on the city's most famous streets to counter the city's ties with the slave trade.
Plaques have been erected on some of the most popular streets, including Buchanan Street and Cochrane Street, suggesting they be changed to George Floyd Street and Sheku Bayoh Street respectively.
It comes in the wake of thousands of protests across the world staged after the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody.
It comes in the wake of thousands of protests across the world staged after the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody.
Buchanan Street - George Floyd Street
Ingram Street - Harriet Tubman Street
Cochrane Street - Sheku Bayoh Street
Glassford Street - Fred Hamptom Street
Wilson Street - Rosa Parks Street
