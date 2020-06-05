Anti-racism activists in Glasgow have pinned alternative names on the city's most famous streets to counter the city's ties with the slave trade.

Plaques have been erected on some of the most popular streets, including Buchanan Street and Cochrane Street, suggesting they be changed to George Floyd Street and Sheku Bayoh Street respectively.

It comes in the wake of thousands of protests across the world staged after the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

Buchanan Street - George Floyd Street

Ingram Street - Harriet Tubman Street

Cochrane Street - Sheku Bayoh Street

Glassford Street - Fred Hamptom Street

Wilson Street - Rosa Parks Street

