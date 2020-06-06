EDINBURGH Zoo faces “financial disaster” if it cannot open over the summer months, according to its new boss.

David Field, chief executive of the The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said the wildlife conservation charity has been forced to borrow £5 million to help it stay afloat, due to the closure of the two attractions it operates, Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore, since the coronavirus outbreak.

He said a wide range of safety measures to protect visitors and staff was being put in place, and both attractions will be ready to reopen by the end of this month if lockdown eases.

But Mr Field, who joined RZSS from the Zoological Society of East Anglia this week, warned that continued closure would result in further borrowing, which could prove “financially disastrous”.

He said: “We are talking to the Scottish Government and hope we can reopen within the next few weeks if Scotland moves into the next phase of lockdown and outdoor attractions can open again.

“Concerns have been raised by zoos in England that have been told the earliest they can reopen is in July, even though private gardens have already opened.

“Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park have large outdoor spaces and we can reopen safely by introducing social distancing, closing indoor areas, limiting visitor numbers and selling tickets online with time slots.

“Zoos with these Covid-secure restrictions will be just as safe as private gardens and far safer than a crowded beach or public park.

"The many educational, physical and mental health benefits of visiting zoos and enjoying nature are also well known, which is why zoos in Europe have been among the first places to reopen."

Despite being closed to the public, Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park need almost £700,000 per month to keep going.

While Scots are now able to return to public spaces, providing they remain close to home and socially distant from others, it remains unclear when zoos fighting for their future in Scotland will be able to re-open.

Mr Field, who has appealed for help from the public, revealed the pandemic has already caused heavy financial losses for RZSS.

He added: "Almost all our income comes from our visitors and around sixty-five per cent from April to August. We have furloughed staff and our generous supporters have raised funds to help feed our animals but we have still had to borrow £5m.

"The UK Government has stepped in to help smaller zoos protect animal welfare through the zoo emergency fund but, unfortunately, RZSS and other large, charitable zoos are not eligible to apply for this support.

"Repaying our multi-million pound loans will have a significant impact on our parks and our globally important conservation activities.

"If we cannot reopen soon then we will need to borrow even more, which could be financially disastrous.

“When this crisis is over, connecting with nature and being close to animals is going to be more important than ever, which is why it is vital our parks open again and we can recover to continue our science, education and conservation work.”

Last month it was revealed a £5.5m last chance project to save the critically endangered Scottish wildcat from extinction, led by the RZSS, could be delayed by a year if construction

of a vital breeding centre near the Highland Wildlife park is not completed by Christmas.

The Saving Wildcats project has been described as a “last chance” for the species in Scotland after a report published last year concluded there was no longer a viable population living naturally in Scotland.

It is hoped up to 60 wildcats will be released into sites in the Cairngorms National Park over three years from 2022.

But the Society revealed that building work had not yet begun due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation and science programmes at the RZSS, said: “Like so many people we are currently in stasis. We have done some of the preparatory work for the conservation breeding facility but at the moment that has paused – there has been no spade in the ground yet.

“We are working towards a 2022 first release of wildcats and we think that may still be possible, but we need to have the cats in the breeding enclosures by Christmastime. A shift in a few months could result in a year’s delay."