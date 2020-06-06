The French military and allied forces in Mali have killed the leader of al Qaida’s North African arm, who commanded jihadists in his native Algeria and then spread their movement across Africa’s Sahel region.

Abdelmalek Droukdel, known as the emir of al Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, was killed in an operation on Wednesday in northern Mali along with several people in his entourage, French defence minister Florence Parly tweeted.