Angry residents have slammed 'tin-foil hat-wearing' conspiracy theorists for potentially scuppering plans to install 5G masts in Irvine.

Planning applications for 5G signal to come to the North Ayrshire town had been approved last year, however, the papers were recently revised and resubmitted to the council.

EE confirmed to our sister paper the Irvine Times that the altered plans would facilitate a 'quicker deployment of equipment'.

It comes after police investigations were launched across the UK in the wake of fires linked to conspiracy claims which blame 5G for coronavirus.

Cops launched a probe last month into a fire involving 4G masts at Fulshaw Wood Farm, near Whitletts roundabout in Ayr, which caused £50,000 worth of damage.

Now, residents in the town are warning conspiracy theorists to leave their intended 5G signal alone.

As reported in the Irvine Times, one said: “I see anyone fiddling with my new 5G signal I’ll be having words with them."

Another said: “You would think that the tinfoil hat wearers, who know more about these 5G masts than anyone else and cannot be proven wrong, would know how to spot the difference between a 4G and 5G mast.”

Since lockdown began, there have been around 90 mast attacks recorded throughout the UK.

MobileUK said it has so far seen 87 arson incidents against network towers across the country, with attacks rising during lockdown.

One attack reported in April was on a mast serving the Nightingale hospital in Birmingham.

“Theories being spread about 5G are baseless and are not grounded in credible scientific theory,” Mobile UK has repeatedly argued.

“Mobile operators are dedicated to keeping the UK connected, and careless talk could cause untold damage.

“Continuing attacks on mobile infrastructure risks lives and at this challenging time the UK’s critical sectors must be able to focus all their efforts fighting this pandemic.”