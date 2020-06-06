All Under One Banner has hit out at a fake account attempting to turn a Black Lives Matter protest into an 'indy family reunion' using their branding.

The group, which campaigns for Scottish independence and organises demonstrations across the country, took to Twitter on Saturday to debunk an event poster that appeared to have been shared from their accounts.

The image, initially shared by an account with the username @AUOBGlasgow, calls on Scots to join them in an 'indy family reunion' on Sunday at a protest planned in response to the murder of unarmed George Floyd in the US.

Anti-racism activists are expected to turn out at Glasgow Green tomorrow as part of a global Black Lives Matter movement.

But the fake account, which has since changed its privacy settings, posted an 'urgent announcement' detailing its plans to attend the demonstration tomorrow.

The poster read: "We're making the #BLM protest an indy family reunion - bring your freedom flags and wear a Saltire mask.

"We're breaking lockdown with Nic's blessing so be there!"

Bosses at All Under One Banner say the apparent Glasgow account has 'absolutely no connection' to their team.

This account has absolutely no connection to All Under One Banner. The one and only official Twitter account that our organisation uses is @AUOBALBA - all other accounts trying to hold out as us are fake. pic.twitter.com/7LgFBuo1Ii — All Under One Banner (@AUOBALBA) June 6, 2020

"The one and only official Twitter account that our organisation uses is @AUOBALBA - all other accounts trying to hold out as us are fake," they added.

The original post attracted a lot of criticism when it was first shared, with many saying it was a reportable offence.

One Twitter user said: "This rally is not for the independence cause, and people should not hijack this. Stay away.

Another described it as a 'disgraceful' hijack.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has urged people not to attend mass Black Lives Matter protests in Scotland this weekend because of the coronavirus crisis.

The First Minister said she wanted Scots to make their voices heard – but to do so safely.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf earlier said police will take a "proportionate response" and "appropriately facilitate" protest but may "ask people to disperse and, if necessary, they can enforce that request".