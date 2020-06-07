A Renfrew woman has opened up about how a freak accident caused a head injury that left her with a broad Edinburgh accent.

Jan Bunch was working when the door of a metal fuse box swung loose and struck her head, causing it to slice open, as reported in The Gazette.

But when she was discharged from hospital after receiving stitches, Ms Bunch began displaying bizarre symptoms - including a change in voice from her usual west of Scotland tone to a thick Edinburgh accent.

“My family noticed that I was acting strange. I suddenly had a clear, broad Edinburgh accent and was talking different, getting things back to front," she told The Gazette.

“They took me back to Accident and Emergency and I received a CT scan.

“My doctor sent me to a specialist and it turned out I had post-concussion syndrome. I was recommended for a neurological investigation, CT scans and an MRI scan.

“My family didn’t understand what I was going through. I was very down. It was like balancing on a tightrope – I didn’t know if I was going to fall.”

She was later diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome and spoke of her experience to highlight the role played in her recovery by the Quarriers Renfrewshire Head Injury Service.

Experts from Bridge of Weir-based social care charity Quarriers provide a tailored service for survivors of brain injury, as well as their family and carers, and run various groups for clients, depending on the stage of their recovery.

“I was struggling financially and asked for help from Advice Works,” she said. “They made a referral to the Renfrewshire Head Injury Service.

“I was introduced to the Sunshine Club, which runs every Friday afternoon at the Tannahill Centre, in Paisley. I am now a volunteer activities worker. I wanted to give back the advice and understanding I received and I feel very proud that I can help other people with head injuries.”

Anyone who would like to help Quarriers by volunteering should call 01505 616109 or email volunteer.centre@quarriers.org.uk.