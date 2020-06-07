A PROFESSOR who is part of the Government’s scientific advice panel has warned that failing to lockdown the UK sooner amid the Covid-19 crisis “has cost a lot of lives”.

English Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted the UK Government made the “right decisions at the right time” after Professor John Edmunds suggested the UK should have imposed restrictions in early March.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson set to draw up plans to 'rebuild Britain' amid jobs warning over lockdown

But speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, the professor who attends meetings of the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), he admitted that it would have been “very hard to pull the trigger at that point”.

Professor Edmunds said: “We should have gone into lockdown earlier.

"I think it would have been hard to do it, I think the data that we were dealing with in the early part of March and our kind of situational awareness was really quite poor.

READ MORE: Jeane Freeman: NHS staff 'not yet' being routinely tested for Covid-19 despite hosptial transmission

"And so I think it would have been very hard to pull the trigger at that point but I wish we had - I wish we had gone into lockdown earlier. I think that has cost a lot of lives unfortunately."

Asked if he agreed with the professor's comments, Mr Hancock later replied: "No. I think we took the right decisions at the right time.

"And there's a broad range on Sage of scientific opinion, and we were guided by the science - which means guided by the balance of that opinion - as expressed to ministers through the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser.

"That's the right way for it to have been done."

Prof Edmunds, who said the Covid-19 epidemic "is definitely not all over", has previously spoken of herd immunity as a way to end the spread of the virus, but told Andrew Marr this could be done via vaccination.

"What I said about herd immunity was that that's how the epidemic eventually will end - and it will end via herd immunity.

"Via vaccination is how we want it to be achieved but that's how all epidemics come to an end, and so we will be under these restrictions in some way until levels of immunity are such in the population that we don't have to take extra precautions to stop chains of transmission."