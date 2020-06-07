Scotland has recorded no new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, marking the first time since March.

The Scottish Government released the daily stats on Sunday, stating there had been 18 new cases recorded since yesterday.

However, in updating the daily death toll, they reported zero new deaths.

It is often the case that figures may be underreported at the weekend, however it remains that it is the first time there have been no deaths reported since three months ago.

LIVE UPDATES: Black Lives Matter protests underway in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Nicola Sturgeon reacted to the news online, and said the news is something 'we've all longed to see'.

She said: "We can’t read too much into a single day’s figures - and we know registration of deaths are relatively low at weekends - but nevertheless this is a headline we’ve all longed to see."

In Scotland, the death toll remains at 2415.

There have now been 15,621 positive cases of coronavirus in Scotland, an increase of 18 since yesterday.

The latest coronavirus statistics also reveal that on June 6 there were 2908 tests carried out by NHS Scotland in hospitals, care homes or the community, down from 3552 the day before.

A further 1036 drive-through and mobile tests were carried out, down from 1,349 the day before.

There were 406 (38%) adult care homes with a current case of suspected Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 677 (63%) adult care homes have now reported cases of coronavirus to the Care Inspectorate, with a total of 6,243 suspected cases on June 6, an increase of eight on the previous day.