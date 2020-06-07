THERE was no need to adjust your set – that really was Martin Geissler, anchorman of BBC Scotland’s The Nine, co-hosting the corporation’s Breakfast show from Salford.
“It’s been in the offing for a little while,” said Geissler. “They just said would you be interested in having a go at doing a Sunday?” The former ITN correspondent drove from his home in Scotland on Friday (as a journalist he is allowed to travel to work). Does this mean he will be leaving The Nine? “No, absolutely not. I’m really proud of what I’m doing on The Nine, lot of work to be done on that programme, shaping it and growing it. This was just a nice opportunity and I hope they have me back.”
