IT had already become a scourge of fast-paced, modern-day life, leaving people feeling isolated and disconnected from society.

Now, with the coronavirus lockdown, loneliness itself has spread like a disease, leaving tens of thousands of older people feeling increasingly impacted.

To stop Scots from “suffering in silence”, a new campaign is launching today, with the backing of Still Game star, Greg Hemphill, to call on those struggling to reach out for help.

Mr Hemphill, 50, who played pensioner Victor McDade, alongside Ford Kiernan as Jack Jarvis in the hit BBC comedy series, said he is proud to support Age Scotland’s national Friendship Campaign.

The country's charity for older people is encouraging anyone who is feeling alone to pick up the phone and call its free friendship line for a chat, or just to have a friendly ear to listen, aiming to help older people stay connected at a time when many are struggling.

Mr Hemphill said: “The effect of this cruel virus on our older people has been particularly devastating.

“Age Scotland’s friendship helpline is a welcome opportunity for any person who feels vulnerable or anxious and could use a friendly voice. I am proud to support it.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Age Scotland Helpline said it has seen a significant rise in the volume of calls from older people who are missing face to face contact with family and friends and the absence of social activities. Many report feeling lonely, anxious and disconnected from their families and communities.

Before coronavirus, loneliness was already a significant public health concern. Age Scotland research found that more than 200,000 older people in Scotland could go a week without seeing or speaking to another person.

Age Scotland say the health impact of chronic loneliness is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and raises the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, depression and developing dementia.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland, said: "I am delighted to launch our Age Scotland Friendship Campaign at a time when it is more important than ever for older people to feel valued and connected.

"The past three months have been extremely difficult for tens of thousands of older people who have struggled to cope with feeling cut adrift from society and desperately missing family, friends and 'normal life'.

"Our free friendship line is a place where older people can turn if they are in need of support, comfort and reassurance or even just a friendly chat. Sometimes it's not easy to tell loved ones how we are feeling. But our experienced advisers are on hand to listen and have a blether. So don't suffer in silence. Age Scotland is here for older people - call us on 0800 12 44 222 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and let us help you feel less alone."

Christina McKelvie, the minister for older people, said: “We want everyone in Scotland to be connected and have someone to turn to, especially during this challenging time. Many older people will feel particularly isolated and will be missing their friends and family. That’s why Age Scotland’s helpline is providing such an invaluable service and this new campaign will provide another opportunity for older people to connect with others.

“The £700,000 funding we have provided to date has helped increase capacity to their national helpline, enabling staff to handle up to 1500 calls per day. Each call can offer a vital lifeline to those seeking practical advice or just a friendly chat, helping older people feel more supported during the pandemic.”

John Green, 75, from Whitburn, West Lothian, said: “I lost my wife Anne two years ago after 53 years together. It has been very hard and this lockdown situation has made it worse. I have too much time to think. I nursed my wife through 12 years of ill health and even now I feel I cannot move forward.

“I live by myself. Before this happened I was able to get out to the shops. There’s a bus stop at the end of my road. I also worked as a volunteer at a care home, putting on entertainment for the residents. I was a psychiatric nurse before I retired and had worked with a lot of patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Volunteering really cheered me up. I have always been in the habit of helping people and I was in a different world when I was away from the house.

“At home, the killer blow is loneliness. The first time I called Age Scotland was a couple of weeks ago when I was trying to find out about food deliveries. I had a chat on the phone and the woman asked me a few questions, and then she asked if I would like a call back. I said yes.

"I got the call back and the woman asked me about my experiences in life. I told her I have had a fantastic life with a wonderful wife who I miss badly. It was good to talk to someone who listened.

“If someone asked, I would say 100% you should call Age Scotland If you are not sure, just pick up the phone. Go for it. To anyone of my generation who is feeling down, I would say give Age Scotland a call. It does help.”

The Age Scotland Helpline is available on 0800 12 44 222, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.