Hundreds of people have reportedly visited a derelict Scots mental hospital over the last few days prompting police to warn against further trips.

Bangour Village Hospital in West Lothian has lay abandoned since 2004, when the last of its patients left, and has since been a hot spot for 'ghost hunters and thrill seekers'.

A number of posts on social media have surfaced lately encouraging Scots to visit the psychiatric hospital during lockdown, with many wrongly stating that there is no security in place to prevent exploration.

Videos on popular media site TikTok show dozens of people visiting in both daytime and the evening, with many saying they want to explore its 'haunted' halls.

Local police have issued a warning against further visits after a fire was reported on Saturday.

Three people aged 23, 23 and 24 were charged with vandalism on Friday, June 5.

Chief Inspector Alun Williams, area commander for West Lothian, said: "We are aware of reports about people entering the Bangour Hospital site and I would encourage people not to do this.

"There are derelict buildings on the site which aren't safe for visitors - potentially taking emergency services away from other duties, and there are parking issues and concerns affecting the local community.

"The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

"We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."