Anti-racism protests have taken place across the UK amid continued anger about the treatment of black people following the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations were held at College Green in Bristol and outside the US Embassy in London, at the same time as a clean-up began after Saturday’s protests.

There were also people out in force in Edinburgh, Manchester and Glasgow, despite warnings about the dangers of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

Glasgow Green, Glasgow 

London

Bristol

Manchester

