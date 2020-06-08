The UK Government has been urged to expedite its plans to bring in statutory leave for carers in light of the additional pressures created by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Under plans currently being looked at by the Government, those who care for an elderly or disabled relative or friend while also working would be entitled to one week of unpaid leave each year.

A consultation on the proposal, which would work in a similar way to parental leave, is due to run until August, but business and carers groups want to see the process “accelerated”.

Marking the start of Carers’ Week, Andy Briggs, chief executive of insurance firm Phoenix Group, urged ministers to take action.

He said: “Employed carers should not have to decide between continuing to work and caring for loved ones.

“Just like working parents, working carers face ongoing challenges as a result of their commitments and need specific support.

“As we recognise the important role of all carers this national Carers Week and the additional pressure many face due to the pandemic, we call on the Government to accelerate legislation on statutory leave for those carers who want to continue to work while caring for someone who depends on them.”

Research conducted on behalf of Phoenix indicates the vast majority of people in Scotland (79 per cent) support the Government’s plans, while just under half would like to see paid leave introduced.

The survey, which questioned more than 2,000 people across the UK, including 169 in Scotland, also found around three in five working carers have had to take annual leave to carry out care duties in the last year, taking an average of six days from their annual leave allowance.

Almost 30% of workers also said they believe they would have to give up their existing job if they had to take on caring duties.

Mr Briggs, who is calling on all businesses that can to offer at leave five days of paid carers leave, added: “Rights for employed carers have long needed to be formalised. Covid has served to heighten awareness of the support required as many are struggling to balance work commitments with caring responsibilities.

“The proposed statutory changes will provide a healthier work-life balance for unpaid carers and employers will be able to retain valuable members of their workforce.”

Carers Scotland said the pandemic has placed significant additional pressures on many care workers, while also creating a large number of more carers due to people becoming ill, care services being reduced, or people being forced to shield.

Sue McLintock, a manager with the charity, said: “Having the support and understanding of their employer can make a real difference to how carers are able to manage their working lives alongside caring responsibilities.

“This research is very timely in focusing attention on some of the key changes that would benefit both carers and employers as the world of work enters a new phase. Many organisations across Scotland are revising staff policies and procedures, and it is crucial the needs of carers are strongly represented within this.

“Every day, 600 people give up work to care because, for some, the pressure simply becomes too much. As carers begin returning to work, it has never been more important that government and employers put measures in place to help prevent valuable staff dropping out of the workforce."

“Providing paid carers leave should be an important element of how employers support the health and wellbeing of carers and the resilience of their organisations.”

Talking about the increase in people in Scotland taking on care responsibilities since the start of the pandemic, which the charity estimates to be in the region of almost 400,000, Simon Hodgson, director of Carers Scotland, said recognising the importance of unpaid carers has never been more important.

He added: “Unpaid carers should not be taken for granted by the Scottish and UK governments in this crisis. They must ensure carers’ physical and mental health is looked after as well as introducing measures to protect financial wellbeing, career and education.

“It is imperative that, moving out of the pandemic, the Scottish Government ensures care services are reinstated as quickly as is safely possible to reduce the pressure so many carers are experiencing.”

“They must also work with carers to rebuild and renew our care system so that carers are supported and families have improved and better access to the services and support they need to live better lives.”

The Scottish Government has already confirmed the 83,000 carers who receive Carers Allowance will receive an extra payment this month to help them deal with the extra costs incurred due to the virus.

Extra funding has also been announced to help young carers.

Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing Joe FitzPatrick said: “As we begin Carers Week 2020, I would like to express my gratitude and thanks and pay tribute to the major contribution to society that thousands of unpaid carers across the country make every day.

“The Scottish Government continues working alongside carer organisations to ensure carers have the support they need.”

A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “We are determined to listen and respond to carers’ needs to ensure they are supported, which is why the Government is currently consulting on the introduction of carer’s leave.

“This would give those who balance a job with caring responsibilities the right to one week’s leave, to take a little time out of work to balance and manage their commitments.”