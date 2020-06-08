Day-trippers snubbed repeated warnings and flouted road closures to visit Scotland’s beauty spots this weekend.

Across the country, visitors were spotted flocking to the hills, beaches and lochs – directly disobeying the guidance put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Road blocks had been put in place in a bid to stop a repeat of the scenes the previous weekend, when lockdown restrictions were first eased, as hundreds headed outdoors amid sweltering temperatures.

But they were to no success, with Traffic Scotland issuing a hazard warning in areas around Loch Lomond – with dozens of cars left in passing places on narrow roads.

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, expressed disappointment, writing on Twitter: “And still they come, creating dangerous hazards on our trunk roads.

“You should not be driving into @lomondtrossachs to climb the Cobbler.”

And still they come, creating dangerous hazards on our trunk roads. @argyllandbute car parks at Arrochar are closed. You should not be driving into @lomondtrossachs to climb the Cobbler. #StayLocal https://t.co/nfdpwhoNJg — Gordon Watson (@LochLomondCEO) June 6, 2020

There has been a “significant increase in footfall in our national parks and beauty spots”, according to Police Scotland’s Inspector Andy Bushell.

He added: “We have also witnessed a lot of groups not following the Scottish Government’s regulations, engaging in antisocial behaviour.”

In Glasgow and Edinburgh, thousands of demonstrators took to Glasgow Green and Holyrood Park for Black Lives Matter protests.

Police Scotland had asked people to find alternative measures rather than mass gatherings during the pandemic, adding they were “somewhat disappointed” at the large numbers of people ignoring the advice.

But Assistant Chief Constable Kenny MacDonald praised those who did attend for “adhering to physical distancing measures where possible”.

Black Lives Matter protests at Glasgow Green

Across North Ayrshire, residents and visitors were reminded that public car parks are remaining closed.

Local councillors in the area feared the re-opening of car parks in areas like Largs could see an influx of visitors making non-essential trips to the town, putting more people at risk.

It comes as ferry operator CalMac revealed a group of golfers had hid in the back of a van in an attempt to travel from Largs to the Isle of Cumbrae.

They were among 273 incidents since March 26 of people trying to travel on ferries without a valid reason.

In Lothian, hundreds of people reportedly visited a derelict mental hospital prompting police to warn against further trips.

Vandals target derelict Bangour Hospital as residents report hundreds of visitors during lockdown

Bangour Village Hospital, thought to be a hotspot for ‘ghost hunters and thrill seekers’, was flooded with visitors sharing posts of their experiences on social media.

Local police have issued a warning against further visits after a fire was reported on Saturday.

Three people aged 23, 23 and 24 were charged with vandalism on Friday, June 5.

Chief Inspector Alun Williams said: "The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

"We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."

Just south, in the Borders, the local council asked people to “avoid busy beauty spots” as they too urged caution over the spread of the virus.

They told people to “stay local – within 5 miles of your home”, adding “avoid going through livestock” and “dogs should not be taken into fields with livestock”.

Remember social distancing advice still applies when you're outdoors:

•Stay local – within 5 miles of your home

•Respect outdoor workers by keeping your distance

•Avoid busy beauty spots

•Dogs should not be taken into fields with livestock

•Avoid going through livestock pic.twitter.com/UZPR2OJJ1h — SBC (@scotborders) June 6, 2020

Fears were also raised in Fife, after dozens of revellers flocked to the coast last weekend.

Locals at Aberdour’s Silver Sands say the areas is not ready for an “influx” of visitors after being “mobbed”.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Neale Hanvey warned that the beaches and coastline of Fife could be more dangerous places after the lockdown is lifted.

On Friday, Police Scotland's Chief Constable Iain Livingstone joined First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for her daily briefing - during which time he revealed there were 2000 seperate dispersals the previous weekend.

He said: "Gatherings at parks, beaches, beauty spots were concerning, leading policing to make a little over 2,000 separate dispersals over the 72 hour weekend period."

He added: "I would ask that people do not travel to beauty spots and, crucially, do not hold house parties or gatherings indoors.

"The police service will take very robust action in that regard because it is vital to control the spread of the virus."