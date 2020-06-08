HUMZA Yousaf has defended the police’s decision not to break up mass Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend, despite them being outside the lockdown law.

The Justice Secretary said he felt “frustrated” that thousands gathered in Edinburgh and Glasgow in Sunday, but added police “heavy-handedness” could have seriously backfired.

The peaceful gatherings were in tribute to George Floyd who was killed by US police, sparking more than a week of protests in America.

Similar protests took place across the UK on Sunday.

In Bristol, protestors pulled down a statue of former slave trader Edward Colston and threw it in the city's harbour.

Asked about statues of those who made money from the slave trade, Mr Yousaf said he was left "scratching his head" as to why they would still be up, but added that it was an issue for councils to decide on.

Mr Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon had urged people to protest online rather than risk spreading the coronavirus while mass gatherings remained against the official guidance.

Mr Yousaf, Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, Kadi Johnson, whose brother Sheku Bayoh died in police custody in Fife in 2015 - and the Bayoh family’s lawyer Aamer Anwar, had all asked people to join an online demonstration organised by the Scottish TUC.

But thousands marched to Glasgow Green and Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park regardless.

Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland today: "I'm frustrated first and foremost.

"I haven't seen my parents for three months, they've missed their grandchild's first birthday.

"Trust me, if I could see them, I would love to be able to see them, but I can't.”

He said the were "not within the law", but police were responsible for enforcing regulations.

He added: "I understand the frustration, but what I would say to people is, what else would you expect the police to do?

"If thousands of people were gathering, the police explain, they encourage and where appropriate, they enforce the law, but they can't go in heavy-handed into a protest.

"We saw some scenes across the world where that heavy-handedness was met with more violence That would have been entirely the wrong approach."

He said he would have joined the protest but for the coronavirus outbreak, added that he could not "trample over people's rights" under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Police Scotland said two arrests were made at the Glasgow protest and no fines issued.

Assistant Chief Constable Kenny MacDonald said he was "somewhat disappointed" at the numbers attending, but thanked those who were peaceful and observed social distancing.

Mr Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes as Mr Floyd complained he couldn’t breathe.

His death, which was caught on camera and broadcast around the world, has sparked a wave of protests across the US and beyond.

Mr Chauvin was sacked and charged with second-degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

Three other officers involved were sacked and charged with aiding and abetting murder.