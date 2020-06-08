NICOLA Sturgeon has confirmed today that she is "optimistic" that Scotland will be able to enter Phase 2 of the routemap out of lockdown next week.

The First Minister said that, "at least in part", more of the coronavirus lockdown measures will be eased on at the next formal review on June 18.

At the Scottish Government daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: "I am optimistic that, ten days from now at the next formal review, we will be able to move, at least in part, into the next phase of our routemap out of lockdown with more individual freedoms restored and more businesses able to open up and operate again.

"But that depends on each and every one of us, so please, please, stick with it for now."

It comes as figures shows for a second day in a row there were no new deaths reported overnight in Scotland.

This comes with the message of caution, with fewer deaths usually recorded over the weekends.

While not all of these may take place, these are some of the measures set out in the routemap out of lockdown for Phase 2.

Seeing friends and family

From June 18, people in Scotland may be able to meet people from other households indoors for the first time - while maintaing physical distancing and hygeine measures.

You will also be able to meet with larger groups including family and friends outside.

Shopping and pubs

From Phase 2, the Scottish Government says pubs and restaurants CAN open outdoor spaces such as beer gardens - so long as social distancing measures can be maintained.

Outdoor markets can also reopen, provided there can be controls on the number of people within the market and distancing is kept.

Previously closed small retail units can also reopen - again with the underlying pin of physical distancing.

Sports

The resumption of professional sport, in line with public health advice, is currently planned for Phase 2.

Likewise, sports courts and playgrounds may also be able to reopen from this date.

However gyms will not be able to reopen until Phase 3.

Weddings and worship

It is hoped that under Phase 2, marriages and civil partnerships can take place in Scotland with minimal number of attendees.

The routemap also says places of worship will be able to reopen for private prayer - but not for extended groups until Phase 3.

Transport

People may be able to drive locally for leisure under the Phase 2 routemap.

Public transport can increase their capacity but will remain significantly limited to allow for physical distancing.

Working

Working from home remains the default position.

But the guidance says non-essential indoor, non-office based workplaces can reopen - including factories, warehouses, lab and research facilities.

The contruction sector can also implement further stages of a phased return.

There can also be a relaxation of restriction on housing moves.