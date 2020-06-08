No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the second day in a row the figure has remained the same.

At the daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also revealed those who are shielding in Scotland will be asked to do so until at least July 31 but can go outside to exercise from June 18.

She added the country should be able to move into phase two of lifting lockdown at the end of next week if progress continues on tackling the virus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at the daily briefing in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister said a total of 2,415 patients have died in the country after testing positive for coronavirus, no change on the previous day’s figure.

It last rose on Saturday, when it was up by six.

A total of 15,639 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, up 18 from 15,621 the day before.

There are 1,042 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, an increase of 40, and 24 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Ms Sturgeon said a second day in a row without any registered deaths is “very encouraging”.

She added: “I can’t tell you how long I have waited to be able to report such a development and I know all of you will have longed to hear that.”

But the First Minister said more deaths from the virus are likely to be reported in the coming days.

She said those in the shielding group can go outside for exercise from June 18.

But they should continue to shield until the end of July and they will not be able to take part in sports or meet those from other households.

The change will also not apply to those in a nursing or residential care home.

Shielding is for people including children who are at very high risk of severe illness from coronavirus.

The First Minister stressed it “remains necessary” and should continue until July 31.

But she said she hoped to be able to move to a “tailored position” where individuals will be given more specialist advice on how to protect themselves from the virus.

“There are no words that will ever adequately express the sorrow that I feel for all that you have gone through, or indeed the gratitude that I feel for the way that you have borne it,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon also said at the briefing she is “hopeful” if the suppression of the virus continues in the same way that Scotland will be able to move to the second phase of lifting restrictions after a planned review of lockdown on June 18.

Households would then be able to meet indoors, while pubs and restaurants could open outdoor spaces and marriages and civil partnerships could take place with minimal number of attendees.