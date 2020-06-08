Mothers-to-be across Tayside will be given the option of having their babies at home as the health service eases coronavirus restrictions.

Women will be able to choose between their newborn being delivered at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee – either in Dundee Midwifery Unit or the labour suite – or having their baby where they live from Monday.

Several other NHS boards across Scotland have already recommenced or continued home births, including Ayrshire and Arran, Border and Highland.

NHS Tayside lead midwife Lesley Sharkey said: “We are delighted to be able to offer home birthing as an option to women and their families once again.

“The safety of women and their babies is our main priority and we will ensure that we will be adhering to all Government guidance surrounding Covid-19.

“This is the first stage of maternity services within Tayside returning to normal.

“We are continuing to review our other suspended services on a regular basis.”

She added: “We would like to thank the public for their support and understanding regarding the recent changes made to maternity services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our midwives are continuing to work hard and are absolutely committed to continuing to provide a high-quality patient-centred maternity service.

“We would encourage women and their families if they have any further questions regarding home birthing to speak to their midwife.”

All women will be assessed for risks or presence of Covid-19 in their home.

Only one partner is allowed to be present during labour and delivery.

Women already booked in for a home birth will be informed of the reestablishment of the service by their midwife.

Labour and birthing at community maternity units at Perth Royal Infirmary and Arbroath Infirmary remain temporarily suspended.