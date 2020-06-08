A MUCH-LOVED Glasgow Royal Infirmary worker received a guard of honour after he left hospital following an eight-week battle with coronavirus.

John Burns, 55, a health care support worker from Barmulloch, spent six of those weeks in intensive care, as medics battled to keep him alive.

Staff – many of whom are John’s colleagues – formed a guard of honour on Monday morning as he finally left the hospital for home, having made a full recovery.

John said: “It’s been a long road but I just want to thank my amazing colleagues at GRI for their care and expertise.

“Much of my time was spent in ICU and I know it’s been a scary time for my family.

“If I was going to be anywhere it would be here. Their care has been amazing and I owe them my life. Thank you for everything you’ve done."

John is so well thought of his colleagues left these messages outside his ward: 'You are one of the kindest people I have met', 'Miss your cheery face' and 'Keep fighting, your ward family miss you'.

Lead Nurse Tricia Myers was there to see John discharged.

She said: “John has worked with a very close team of staff for many years at Stobhill Hospital and GRI.

"All of us were willing John’s recovery and thanks to the dedication of ITU and ward six staff John’s recovery is nothing short of remarkable.”