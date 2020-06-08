First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people shielding due to health conditions to continue to do so until the end of next month.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, she announced the extension but added the group may be allowed to go outside for exercise from next Thursday if the suppression of the virus continues.

Ms Sturgeon added the measures will be kept “under review” before July 31.

The First Minister said the July end date for shielding is the latest possible point when those with pre-existing conditions will be asked to self-isolate, although further easing may be possible earlier in the month, if it is supported by scientific evidence.

She said: “We’re doing this because we think that these measures right now remain essential.

“For the shielded group, we know that even as community transmission reduces, you remain at a heightened risk.

“This is difficult for you, I understand that, but it is for your protection.

“Again, we will not keep you under these restrictions for longer than is necessary and between now and July 31, if we can ease them anymore we will do that if the evidence says that is possible and doesn’t put you at greater risk.”

Ms Sturgeon told those who have been shielding for the past three months that it “really does matter” that the guidance continues to be followed.

She said: “There are no words that will ever adequately express the sorrow that I feel for all that you have gone through, or indeed the gratitude that I feel for the way that you have borne it.”

The First Minister added she is aware the suppression of the virus seen in recent statistics may have caused some to wonder if shielding remains necessary and the possible flouting of some rules by other members of the public may have caused those who are shielding to wonder: “Why should I bother?”

She said: “These painful but necessary sacrifices have brought us to where we are today – with this virus in retreat.”

Joseph Carter, the head of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland, welcomed the changes to allow those who are shielding to leave their homes for exercise.