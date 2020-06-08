A decision to delay a report into child poverty in Scotland has been branded “unacceptable” by a Glasgow MSP.

The Progress Report on Child Poverty 2019-20 was due this month but Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said that will be postponed.

Ms Campbell said 48 of 58 actions set out in the Every Child, Every Chance plan are in progress.

However, she said: “Due to the unprecedented impact of coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to delay preparation and publication of the 2019-20 progress report on child poverty, which was required by end June 2020.

"This has allowed officials to focus efforts on protecting communities from the impacts of the virus in line with the powers provided by the Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020.

"Tackling child poverty remains an absolute priority and we are committed to publishing the report as soon as reasonably practicable in the circumstances."

Labour said if tackling child poverty was as much of a priority as the government says, then it would publish the report.

Pauline McNeill, Glasgow Labour MSP and Equalities spokeswoman, said: “While we understand that the pandemic has put strain on the work of the government, the decision not to publish this crucial report is entirely unacceptable.

“The continued existence of child poverty in Scotland should shame us all and the economic impact of this pandemic will only make matters worse for too many families.

“By failing to publish this report the Scottish Government is sending a clear message to the people of Scotland: tackling child poverty is not a priority.”