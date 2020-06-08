CORONAVIRUS is “in retreat across the land,” Matt Hancock declared, as he insisted the UK was winning the battle against the outbreak as the infection rate remained below the critical number of one in every part of the country.

England's Health Secretary said the UK Government's plans could proceed with "caution" but added: "We will not allow a second peak that overwhelms the NHS."

Tomorrow, Boris Johnson will discuss with Cabinet colleagues the possibility of further reducing lockdown measures south of the Border in the hospitality sector as the threat of mass job losses looms if pubs and restaurants cannot open their doors during the lucrative summer months. One option being looked at is allowing pubs, restaurants and cafes to open to outdoor customers by June 22; the sector was not due to reopen until July 4 at the earliest.

But Jonathan Ashworth for Labour, who asked an Urgent Question in the Commons on the infection rate and lockdown measures, warned against any rush to further easing, saying: "Many now fear that the Prime Minister is starting to throw caution to the wind."

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "Today's figure records 55 fatalities, the lowest number since March 21 before lockdown began.

"They also show that there were no deaths recorded in London hospitals, which is a real milestone for the capital, which, of course, in the early stages of this pandemic faced the biggest peak."

He noted: "Sadly, we do expect more fatalities in the future though, not least because the figures recorded at the weekend are typically lower. What's more, 55 deaths is still 55 too many."

The Secretary of State said: "We, of course, also look at the R rate. SAGE (the Government’s scientific advisory group) confirmed on Friday that their estimate taking into account 10 different models is that R remains between 0.7 to 0.9 and that it is below one in every region of the country.

"So, there are encouraging trends on all of these critical measures, coronavirus is in retreat across the land, our plan is working and these downward trends mean we can proceed with our plans. But we do so putting caution and safety first.

"Even at the peak of this pandemic, we protected the NHS and ensured that it was not overwhelmed, and we will not allow a second peak that overwhelms the NHS."

Mr Hancock said David Pearson, former chief of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, would lead a new social care taskforce in England "to drive our Covid action plan yet further".

Mr Ashworth called for the Government to include regional leaders in Cobra meetings regarding Covid-19.

He said: "The British people have shown great resilience and fortitude in observing this lockdown and helping slow the spread of this deadly, horrific virus, but we have still had over 40,000 deaths.

"As he said, infections are still running at over 5,000 a day. We should proceed with caution but many now fear that the Prime Minister is starting to throw caution to the wind."

The Shadow Health Secretary added: "Will he agree to start publishing on a weekly basis the regional R value estimate alongside the national estimates?"

Jeremy Hunt, the former Health Secretary, who chairs the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, said the Government should apply an "Amazon Prime" approach to Covid-19 postal tests.

Mr Hancock replied: "The testing turnaround speeds are very important and they are improving."

The Health Secretary said it was a mistake for councils and schools to look at "just one model" when considering whether to let pupils back.

"But the scientific advice, for instance from SAGE, is so important and it is absolutely critical that we take into account all the science, and that is why it is a mistake for people to pick on one particular report and focus on that, as opposed to looking at all the science in the round."

Labour's Kevin Brennan asked the Health Secretary: "What is he going to do if the R number does drift back above one?"

Mr Hancock replied: "I don't want to see the R number go above one. I spoke to Professor Edmunds at the weekend as it happens and if he, like I, saw what the professor had to say at the weekend, he said that quite rightly a cautious approach is what is needed but there is scope to be able to allow some opening up according to the plan that we've got."

In reply to a question from the SNP's Richard Thomson on whether the Government was prepared to reintroduce restrictions on movement and activity, the minister said: "We have always said that we are prepared to reintroduce measures if that is necessary."