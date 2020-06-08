PRITI Patel has condemned as “shameful” the actions of anti-racism protesters who clashed violently with police and tore down a statue of a slave trader, warning them: "You will face justice."

In a Commons statement the Home Secretary said coronavirus restrictions made protesting in large numbers "illegal" and urged people not to attend them.

Some 35 Metropolitan Police officers were injured with two needing hospital treatment following the clashes in Whitehall. By Monday morning Scotland Yard said 135 people had been arrested.

As well as the statue of slave-trader Edward Colston being torn down and thrown into Bristol harbour, protesters in London defaced the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square and attempted to burn a Union flag at the Cenotaph.

Ms Patel told MPs: "As the ugly tally of officer assaults show, some protesters regrettably turned to violence and abusive behaviour at the weekend. This hooliganism is utterly indefensible. There is no justification for it.

"There is no excuse for pelting flares at brave officers, throwing bikes at police horses, attempting to disrespect the Cenotaph or vandalising the statue of Winston Churchill, one of the greatest protectors of our freedoms who has ever lived.

"It's not for mobs to tear down statues and cause criminal damage in our streets, and it is not acceptable for thugs to racially abuse black police officers for doing their jobs," insisted Ms Patel.

She added: "To the police who have been subject to the most dreadful abuse, you have my full backing as you act proportionately, fairly and courageously to maintain law and order.

"To the criminal minority who have subverted this cause with their thuggery, I simply say this: your behaviour is shameful and you will face justice."

For Labour, Nick Thomas-Symonds stressed that society could “not allow this moment of global demand for justice to pass without action” but he also made clear violence and vandalism were never the solution and insisted the actions of a minority of protesters was “unacceptable”.

Joanna Cherry for the SNP also condemned the violence of some over the weekend but said it was important to maintain protest rights, so long as people heeded public health advice while the Greens’ Caroline Lucas descried what she called the Home Secretary’s attempt to “delegitimise the overdue toppling of a statue, which caused daily offence to so many people in Bristol".

The Commons was told that more than 137,500 people had attended Black Lives Matter protests across the UK with around 200 demonstrations over the weekend sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Earlier, Boris Johnson insisted Britain was not a racist country. His spokesman said the Prime Minister recognised the “strength of feeling” in response to George Floyd’s death in America but, when asked if he believed the UK was a racist country, replied: "No. The PM doesn't doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism but would not agree that this is a racist country.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also condemned the "small minority," who had committed acts of violence and vandalism at demonstrations but promised that permanent progress on fighting racism was being made.

He tweeted: "As a British Asian of course I know that racism exists in this country. And I know people are angry and frustrated. They want to see, and feel, change. But a better society doesn't happen overnight; like all great acts of creation, it happens slowly and depends on the co-operation of each of us toward that common goal.

"The truth is we have created a country far more inclusive and fairer than at any point in its history. Does this mean our story is over? No, but we shouldn't ignore the hard work of the many generations who came before us," he added.

Meanwhile, Ken March, the Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman, called for an apology from bosses for failing to protect officers from injuries and criticised the Met's tactics.

He demanded urgent action from Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner, insisting that officers were properly equipped after police without helmets and shields were pelted with bottles and fireworks.

Mr Marsh said "enough is enough", adding: "If bottles and fireworks are being thrown at our police officers, we should have public order equipment on. No ifs. No buts. Our colleagues' safety should be of paramount importance to our police leaders."

Writing in the London Evening Standard today, Dame Cressida said officers were trained to use "force proportionately, lawfully and only when absolutely necessary" and condemned violence directed at officers.

"I am very proud of the work my officers are carrying out to reassure our communities and to keep the streets of our capital safe and calm. The violent criminality we saw is disgraceful and will have been frightening."

Elsewhere, Marvin Rees, the Mayor of Bristol, said he felt no sense of loss for the statue of a slave-trader pulled down in his city.

But he noted: "As an elected politician, obviously I cannot condone the damage and I am very concerned about the implications of a mass gathering on the possibility of a second Covid wave."

Andy Marsh, Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police, backed his officers after facing criticism that they did not intervene.

In a video posted to social media, he said: "To arrest suspects would likely lead to injuries to suspects, injuries to officers, and people who were not involved in damaging property being thrown into a very violent confrontation with the police that could have had serious ramifications for the city of Bristol and beyond."