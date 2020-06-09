A number of Sky Broadband customers have been impacted by a connection outage across the UK.

Issues with connections started just before midnight according to website Downdetector.

London and Glasgow have seen a significant number of connection issue reports.

HeraldScotland: A screenshot from DowndetectorA screenshot from Downdetector

Angry customers took to social media to voice their frustration with one user writing:"Nothing like have to use your 4g when your meant to have WiFi guarantee in every room. #skybroadband"