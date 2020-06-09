AS those in the shielding group received the news that they are being advised to continue with tighter lockdown restrictions until July 31, pensioner Ann Court said she is happy with the cautious approach.

Mrs Court, from Bellshill, in North Lanarkshire, was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2015.

Knowing that she now has to shield for a further two months, she said: “What the Scottish Government are doing so far is necessary to be wary and I think they are moving at the right pace and making the right decisions. I’m quite happy at the guidance I’m being given. I consider myself to be quite lucky, I have a garden. I don’t feel so well a lot of days but I still think I’m lucky to be able to get outside.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the extension but added the group may be allowed to go outside for exercise from next Thursday if the suppression of the virus continues.

Ms Sturgeon added the measures will be kept "under review" before July 31.

The First Minister said the July end date for shielding is the latest possible point when those with pre-existing conditions will be asked to self-isolate, although further easing may be possible earlier in the month, if it is supported by scientific evidence.

Mrs Court added: “I think psychologically you feel really restricted, it’s not easy. But with this news, you can’t please all of the people all of the time and I prefer to err on the side of caution – I really do.

“I think looking after those that are shielding has been handled well compared to down south. We are getting a clear message and it’s easily understood. I think I’d rather move in small steps.

“I can have video chats with friends and family, it’s not the same of course but it’s not the end of the world, I can see them and speak to them. We’ve got to be positive, we’ve got this virus going around so we need to do what’s right to stop it spreading.

“I’m not in to politics but I’ve watched Nicola Sturgeon and I like to listen to her. She doesn’t avoid anything and she speaks with a lot of clarity. That’s made me perfectly secure in the decisions I am making because I know they are within the boundaries.

“It’s like our illness, you have got to approach it in a positive way and look at the things we can do, not the things we can’t. It’s only for a short period and in the end we’ll all benefit and those that are shielding need that.”

Steven McIntosh, director of policy, for Macmillan cancer support, said: “While it’s good the government has promised to regularly review shielding guidance, we know many people with cancer are struggling to cope with the isolation, and some are still finding it difficult to get help with tasks like food shopping or collecting prescriptions.

“We understand this is a very difficult decision for the government. Protecting the health of those most vulnerable to coronavirus is paramount, but it’s important as the rest of Scotland begins getting back to normality, people who are still ‘shielding’ in complete lockdown don’t feel forgotten."

He said they welcomed the commitment to providing more nuanced guidance and look forward to seeing this for people with cancer, who make up a significant proportion of those shielding.

Mr McIntosh added: “It’s vital the government ensures everyone now facing another few months at home are absolutely clear on how to access all the help they need to meet their physical, mental and financial needs, particularly as volunteers and loved ones supporting them to start to return to work.

“I’d urge anyone with cancer who is struggling to cope right now to visit our website or call our support line on 0808 808 0000 to get expert advice and emotional support.”