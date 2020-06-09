SCOTLAND’S shameful ties to the slave-trade have been highlighted in an interactive map.

Black Lives Matter protests across the globe have thrust our nation’s history into the spotlight once again – with thousands taking to the our streets and parks joining calls from around the world for racial equality.

The catalyst for the growing unrest: the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd in Minnesota, when a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

And with support growing for the renaming of streets in Scotland linked to the slave-trade, research from the University College London (UCL) has revealed the true extent of Scotland’s dark ties.

Across the country, more than 430 addresses that benefited from the money in the slave-trade have been identified.

Edinburgh proved to be a major benefactor in the list – with more than 130 addresses highlighted.

In Glasgow, just under 50 places were noted in the list, with 22 in both Ayrshire and the Borders.

There were 19 cases in Fife, with a further 18 in Stirling and 22 in Inverclyde, West Dunbartonshire and Argyll and Bute.

Across the UK, there are 3281 addresses listed on the map.

As the researchers from the UCL's Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slave-ownership note: "Each address pinpoints a slave-owner or direct beneficiary in a particular place at a specific time."

You can view the interactive map HERE with all the locations listed by the UCL.

You can find out more information about the address and occupier's past by clicking on the blue markers.

