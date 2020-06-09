AROUND 1800 people could have been infected with coronavirus in Scottish hospitals during the outbreaks which killed 218 patients, Jeane Freeman has admitted.

The Health Secretary told MSPs that 894 staff had also been identified with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, on top of around 900 patients.

Last week, Ms Freeman intially said there had been 125 "incidents" of Covid on non-Covid wards between March 18 and June 3, but did not say how many people were involved.

The number was widely interpreted as meaning 125 patients.

However, after pressure from The Herald, the Scottish Government later said the 125 incidents had involved 908 patients who had been admitted for other conditions, 218 of whom had died.

The numbers raised fears about the disease spreading inside hospitals, and led to accusations that the Government had not been transparent.

At Holyrood today, Scottish Tory Miles Briggs clashed with Ms Freeman over why the full details had not disclosed at the outset.

Ms Freeman said the data has been unvalidated, and she had published it in an effort to be helpful, but said she would not be doing so again.

She stressed it was not yet possible to say if all the patients had been infected in hospital, or whether some had arrived at hospital already carrying the infection.

She also revised the 908 figure down slightly to 901.

She said: “Details of the total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in each NHS board are published daily.

“Last week we published initial unvalidated data on the number of suspected nosocomial [hospital-acquired] Covid-19 incidents.

“The challenge is that in all of the data on nosocomial infection it is not yet clear whether all of the individuals contracted the infection in the community prior to admission or within hospital.

“This unvalidated information is a compilation of reports from health boards and shows that there have been 125 Covid-19 incidents which are associated at the moment with a potential 901 patient cases, of which 870 are confirmed Covid-19 and 31 are suspected, and sadly 218 deaths.

“In addition, the same unvalidated information indicates 894 staff cases including both confirmed and suspected Covid-19.

“However this position is very far from definitive at the moment, not least due to the long incubation period of Covid-19.”

The Scottish Government has been asked if any of the 894 staff have died.