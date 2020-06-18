THE number of Scots cycling since the lockdown has trebled in some areas - as people seek to escape their homes and gain exercise to improve their mental health.

A new study also reveals that one in four Scots would get on their bikes if there were more dedicated cycle paths.

Cycling Scotland, which carried out the analysis, said that the rise is one of the few positives to come from the coronavirus crisis.

Of those surveyed that were new to cycling during lockdown, 57 per cent said improved well-being was the reason they got on their bikes.

Since lockdown, Scots have been told to stay at home other than for food and medicines, essential work, helping the vulnerable and exercise.

And it is thought an initial cut in traffic on the roads may have encouraged more cyclists to venture out.

According to statistics from the nation's cycling organisation, one count in Denny recorded an increase of 318 per cent in May, with Livingston seeing a 249 per cent uplift, compared to May 2019.

Across all counters as part of the National Monitoring Framework the number of people cycling increased by 77 per cent.

But 26 per cent said having more dedicated cycle paths would be the most likely change to encourage them to cycle once lockdown is lifted.

The figure rose to almost two thirds (63 per cent) for those who only started cycling during lockdown.

Fourteen per cent of people in Scotland said they think they will cycle more once lockdown ends. The figure was higher among 18–24 year-olds (20 per cent).

Cycling Scotland chief executive Keith Irving said: “One of the few positives of Covid-19 lockdown is the continued and significant increase in cycling in Scotland, particularly those new to cycling.

“During annual Bike Week we raise awareness of the many benefits cycling offers including physical and mental health.

“Understandably, less traffic was a major factor in why more people are on their bikes and our research shows that dedicated cycling paths will keep people cycling beyond lockdown."

Eleven per cent of 18–24 year-olds and four per cent across all age groups said they started cycling during lockdown.

Of those who started cycling during lockdown, the top three reasons were: the weather was good (62 per cent), it improved my wellbeing (57 per cent) and less traffic on the roads (50 per cent).

Gillian, a teacher in Ayrshire, hasn't been on a bike since she was 12 years old.

But since lockdown, she's started riding her bike daily and has rediscovered the joy of cycling.

"It is so much fun, where have bikes been all my life? That's me hooked!” she said.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “I’m pleased that people across Scotland have been able to discover or reconnect with cycling during our period of lockdown.

"As we transition through and out of the Covid-19 crisis, we’re continuing to ask people to walk and cycle if they need to travel in order to help manage demand on the transport network.

“Cycling brings huge benefits to our physical and mental wellbeing, while at the same time protecting our air quality, climate and helping to manage demand on our public transport network. This government will continue to do what it can to encourage an Active Nation and support walking, cycling and wheeling where we can.”