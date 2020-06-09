THE House of Commons has launched an investigation after a football presenter received a racist and threatening email from an IP address at Westminster.

Dan O'Hagan, a freelance tv presenter, contacted the Parliamentary authorities on social media after receiving the abusive email this evening.

He believes it originated from a House of Commons device, after looking up the IP address from where the email was sent.

The message, from someone calling themselves David, read: "Hi Dan, I'm working very, very hard to acquire your address.

"You cannot be allowed to belittle, mock and intimidate working class white men, whilst peddling your bourgeoisie, privileged leftism in your highly paid career.

"Football is not for white elites like you, It belongs to working class men of all colours.

"Send me your address now and we can discuss this further in person. It's important that we do."

Mr O'Hagan sent a screen shot of the message, and the IP address to the house of commons and UK Parliament accounts, to be swiftly told an investigation was now underway.

The House of Commons tweeted: "We take threats of this nature very seriously and are investigating the matter now. A member of our digital team will be getting in touch with you via email too."

Mr O'Hagan later said he "had it confirmed that the email did originate from a House of Commons IP address" and added: "Mind truly blown by the gutter state of our politics."

While there is no indication that the message came from a serving poltiician or member of staff, the information about the sender's IP address posted by Mr O'Hagan would suggest the message originated from a device connected to the House of Commons network.

Currently only a limited number of people are working from Westminster due to social distancing, with many parliamentary staff members working from home.