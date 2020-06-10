Scotland's high streets are among the most at-risk in the UK, new data has revealed.

Analysis has unveiled more than a dozen high streets across the country with the biggest risk of store closures, with some of Scotland's busiest ranking high.

Non-essential shops closed their doors at the beginning of lockdown at the end of March, with several collapsing into administration during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Research by AskTraders has analysed 50 towns and cities, and compiled a list of store locations of businesses that have already dissolved or claimed administration since the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: Glasgow fashion chain Quiz puts property arm in administration with 93 jobs at risk

Glasgow has been recognised as the most at-risk area north of the border, ranking 3rd in the whole of the UK.

More than 35 stores are set to close in the city, after seeing the loss of shops including Oasis, Bella Italia and Victoria's Secret.

Most recently, on Wednesday morning, fashion chain Quiz announced its plans to place the division which runs its 82 standalone stores into administration.

A small number of job losses are expected across its head office in Glasgow and distribution centre in Bellshill near Glasgow, with others at risk depending on negotiations with landlords.

London will see the most store closures in the UK, with 128 shops set to close their doors.

It is followed by Manchester, with more than 54 stores earmarked for closure.

READ MORE: Alok Sharma: shops in England to reopen from Monday to enable high streets to 'spring back to life'

Edinburgh ranks fifth on the list, closing 25 shops - ten less than Glasgow.

Here's the full list of the top 19 at-risk high streets in the UK, with the number of stores set to close:

London - 128 shops

Manchester - 54 shops

Glasgow - 35 shops

Leeds - 34 shops

Edinburgh - 25 shops

Sheffield - 22 shops

Nottingham - 22 shops

York - 20 shops

Liverpool - 19 shops

Birmingham - 19 shops

Belfast - 15 shops

Chester - 13 shops

Preston - 12 shops

Bradford - 12 shops

Cambridge - 10 shops

Newcastle - 10 shops

Hull - 10 shops

Bristol - 10 shops

Stoke-on-Trent - Nine shops