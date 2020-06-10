A football commentator who received a racist email threat from the House of Commons network said he is doubtful' the real culprit will be named.

Speaking to the Herald, Dan O'Hagan said he was uncertain the parliamentary authorities would name the person responsible.

As revealed last night, the freelance football presenter and commentator received an email from someone in the House of Commons threatening to find out where he lived.

It also stated that football was "not for white elites like you" and urged him to give the sender his address so they could "discuss" the issue in person.

Mr O'Hagan said: "It stuns me that in this day and age, someone would be so unaware of how computers work and so unaware that your IP address is sent out with everything you’re doing, especially something from the House of Commons.

"I don’t get emails like this at all. I do tweet about politics, Brexit and the government’s mishandling of stuff but most of the time I’m tweeting about German football...I’m hardly Piers Morgan."

Mr O'Hagan first searched the IP address of the sender yesterday and was stunned to see it originated from the Westminster estate. The sender used an email address in the name of David Clark.

An investigation has found the same IP address has been used to edit Wikipedia entries for various political pages, including editing personal information of Tory MP Richard Bacon, as well as editing pages for other Conservative MPs Bim Afolami, Steve Double, Nusrat Ghani, Seema Kennedy, Gordon Henderson and Matthew Offord.

Labour MPS Alexander Martin and Emma Hardy have also had their entires edited by the same IP address, as well as police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott.

Mr O'Hagan added: "I’m not frightened by it, but I’m curious now to see who is behind it.

"The overriding thing now is curiosity to find out who is behind it but sadly I’m sure we won’t get a name. The last few months judging the Government record, I have no faith of anything coming from this.

"It might get put on to the most junior person they can blame for it, that’s what might happen. But if there is a name, a big name, I doubt they will admit this I’m afraid."

A House of Commons spokeswoman said: "We are aware of a threatening email received by a television presenter. We take threats of this nature very seriously and are investigating the matter.”