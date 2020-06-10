Schools across Scotland have been given provisional reopening dates after closing their doors due to the coronavirus crisis.
Classrooms closed at the end of March in line with lockdown restrictions and advice in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Pupils have been receiving lessons via video calls, with parents taking to homeschooling techniques.
But now, council regions have released provisional reopening dates for schools, marking a countdown to the first day back at school - five months after they first closed.
Dates range from August 11 to August 19, with each council area publishing their own dates.
Use our interactive tool to determine when your child could be headed back to the classroom.
Search for your council area in our tool below.
Please note - these dates are strictly provisional and are subject to change. More information can be found on the respective council websites.
