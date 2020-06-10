CORONAVIRUS has now killed 4,000 people in Scotland, according to official figures.

The National Records of Scotland said the infection has been implicated in exactly 4,000 deaths by June 7, an increase of 89 on the previous week’s running total.

It was the lowest weekly increase in the total since late March.

The number of weekly deaths has now fallen for a sixth consecutive week.

According to death registration figures collated by NRS, total Covid deaths fell last week from 131 to 89, a drop of 32 per cent and far below the weekly peak of 659 in mid-April.

Deaths in care homes fell from 69 to 42 last week, a fall of 39%, while deaths in hospitals fell from 55 to 39, down 29%.

The number of deaths per week from Covid in care homes has been running ahead of those in hospital since the week ending April 27.

In the week to May 31, total deaths in care homes overtook those in hospitals for the first time, with 1,818 in homes and 1,815 on wards since the outbreak began in February.

Last week, the running total was 1,861 deaths in care homes, or 46.6%, and 1,854 on wards, or 46.4%.

However more than 150 care home residents are estimated to have died in hospitals after being moved for treatment, meaning most Covid deaths have been of care home residents.

In England, official statistics suggest only a quarter of deaths are in care homes, leading Nicola Sturgeon to complain there has been "under-reporting" south of the border.

The NRS tally includes cases where suspected Covid-19 was recorded as a factor on the death certificate.

It is considered more accurate than the daily running total produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS).

The NRS cumulative figure was 66% higher than the 2,415 deaths recorded by HPS as of June 7.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland from June 1 to 7, from all causes, was 1,093, or 4% higher than the five-year average of 1,056.

The 37 “excess deaths” last week included 73 attributed to Covid, offset by fewer than expected deaths from respiratory diseases and Alzheimer’s.