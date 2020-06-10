SCOTLAND’S tourism industry is set to re-start on July 15, the Scottish Government has announced.

The industry is now expected to be benefit from a summer season, with a staycation boom a possibility for traders across the country.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing said that the industry which has been “devastated” by the Covid-19, with many traders seeing their “income drop to zero almost overnight”, should be given the go-ahead to re-open following the scheduled review to take place on 9 July.

He added that “some time would then be required” in order for the transport network to be linked up, with a provisional re-opening date for the sector on July 15.

The move is still dependent on public health advice and the ability to move to phase three of the Scottish Government’s lockdown route-map.

Mr Ewing said: “The coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges across the entirety of the Scottish economy, but it is very clear there are exceptional circumstances facing this sector that must be recognised.

“We have acted as quickly as we can to address the significant financial challenges faced by businesses and provide a comprehensive package of support. We are also pushing the UK Government to do more, including a review of VAT rates and to consider extensions to schemes such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.”

He added: “I’ve been engaging with businesses since the beginning of the outbreak and I have heard their calls for more clarity which today I can provide. Businesses should start to prepare for a provisional return to trading – with appropriate safety guidelines – on the 15th July 2020.

“This date cannot be definitive and is conditional on public health advice and progression to phase three of the route map. Businesses must now use this time to satisfy the necessary regulations and adapt to the new way of living.”

Guidance is set to be issued by the Scottish Government for how businesses can prepare to re-open.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance has welcomed the announcement, labelling it “a hugely positive milestone in our road to recovery” - stressing that “the reassurance that there is a summer season for tourism in Scotland will offer a huge comfort and relief to many thousands of businesses”.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “The STA has pushed hard for an indicative date to be given to allow accommodation providers, visitor attractions, pubs and restaurants to plan effectively, accept bookings, make arrangements for return of their staff from furlough, conduct training and most importantly ensure that all safety protocols are in place to provide their employees and the public the confidence and reassurance they need to feel safe to return.

"One of the most frequent questions we have been asked is around the publication of guidance for reopening - it will offer huge reassurance to tourism businesses that this will be available in the coming days, giving them a full month to plan ahead to welcome visitors back into businesses across all sectors of our industry.

“We will remain hopeful that an earlier date for reopening may be given for certain sectors which are more easily placed to do so safely by their nature, for example self-catering, caravan and camping parks and would ask that continued consideration is given to this as we move further out of lockdown.”

But the alliance has renewed calls for the two-metre social distancing rule to be reconsidered to help businesses to adapt to the new way of operating.

Mr Crothall added: “It remains the case that urgent solutions or alternative measures must be found or taken to overcome the current two-metre distancing restrictions to enable economic viability for many businesses. This is especially true of the capacities on our ferries as it will significantly impact island economies where tourism is the lifeblood for so many.

“Whilst the package of grant support which has already made available to many small tourism businesses by the UK and Scottish Governments has been hugely welcomed, there remains a good number still in need of immediate grant support to enable them to be in the best possible position to open on 15 July.

“A longer-term support package for the sector will definitely be needed to ensure the survival of many businesses over the coming nine months. Most are reliant on there being an optimum spring, summer and early autumn trading period to cover their costs and fixed overheads in the winter months and recovery projections are still likely to be slow.”

Business leaders have also welcomed the announcement.

Andrew McRae, the Federation of Small Businesses’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “With these new details about when they’ll possibly re-open, small accommodation providers can start making the necessary preparations. That gives these firms an opportunity to salvage a share of their summer season. Ministers have made a sensible decision by releasing this information.

“But Scottish tourism isn’t just a bed for the night. Other businesses in the visitor economy – such as tour guides or local galleries – can now start making decisions about how and when they should re-open. Tourists will also want places to eat, drink and explore when they get here. That’s why the plan to re-open Scotland to visitors needs to reflect the breadth of the industry and the views of local communities.”