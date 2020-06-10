SCOTS are continuing to ignore Government pleas to curb their driving as the coronavirus lockdown is eased, with car use elevated up for a second week.

The latest figures from Transport Scotland said car journeys were up 35 per cent between June 1 and 7 compared to the last full week before the lockdown eased, May 18 to 24.

Ferry journeys were up 25%, air journeys 20%, rail journeys 15%, concessionary bus trips 15%, cycling 30% and walking 20%.

The average number of trips per person is now 1.7 per day, up from 1.3 before lockdown.

The raised travel is despite of Nicola Sturgeon warning last week that new laws could be created to curb travel after a surge in car use on the first weekend the lockdown eased.

The Government had asked people not to travel more than five miles from home and to stay clear of tourist spots.

However non-essential car travel jumped 70% across Scotland on the first weekend of Scotland entering Phase 1 of the lockdown exit, when many outdoor activities resumed.

On the A82 by Loch Lomond and Glen Coe, traffic was up three-fold on the first Saturday after restrictions were eased on May 29.

Reacting to the latest statistics, SNP Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said he wanted people to wear face coverings on public transport, however this remains only guidance.

IIn England, face covering will become mandatory on pubic transport next week, with people barred from travelling without them and liable for fines for flouting the rules.

Mr Matheson said: “The latest data shows that travel across Scotland continues to increase. “We all have a personal responsibility to minimise the chance that this virus can spread - so I would continue to ask that you only travel if essential and to stay local where you can.

“If travelling, it is important to ensure that you apply 2 metres of physical distancing from others where possible.

“I recognise that there will likely be some circumstances on public transport where the 2 metre rule is breached, even momentarily.

“For that reason, I am asking passengers to wear a face covering when travelling.

“With car travel in particular, it’s clear that not everyone is sticking to the guidance to stay within five miles of home or travel a reasonable distance to meet family they may not have seen in some time.

“I know lockdown has been difficult, but I’m asking everyone to think about how we travel and when we travel in order to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and help manage demand on our public transport network.”