A former Scottish MP has released a statement following reports he has appeared in court charged with a child sex offence.

Eric Joyce, 59, was Labour MP for Falkirk between 2000 and 2012.

The BBC reported that Joyce is accused of making an indecent photograph of a child.

It was reported that he was given unconditional bail and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on July 7.

READ MORE: Plaid Cymru MP has party whip withdrawn after being arrested on suspicion of assault

According to the BBC, police say Joyce, who is the former shadow minister of Worlinworth, Suffolk, was arrested in November 2018.

The charge reportedly alleges that, between August 7, 2013 and November 6, 2018, he made an indecent photograph of a child.

As reported in the BBC, prosecutors allege the file, found on a device, was a movie file classed as a Category A image.

A statement on Joyce's website said: “The matter of my charge, announced today, will be dealt with in the first instance on 7 July at Ipswich Crown Court at 10.00.

“I will make no comment from now until all legal processes are at a close. At that point, I will make a full statement."