A new poll has found more than half of Scots want Scotland to rejoin the European Union.

A Panelbase survey commissioned by pro-independence blog Scot Goes Pop revealed a majority of the public (53%) believe Scotland should rejoin.

However, it did not determine whether or not the country should rejoin as an independent nation.

The poll asked the question: “Should Scotland rejoin the European Union?”

With 'don’t knows' excluded, 60% of respondents said that Scotland should rejoin the EU, and 40% said it should not.

In the 2016 referendum, 62% voted to Remain with 38% opting to leave.

Reacting to the result, James Kelly of Scot Goes Pop said the case for indyref2 remains 'very much intact'.

He added: “Scotland really does want to be inside the EU, regardless of what the rest of Britain does, and the UK Government really is disregarding the democratic will of the Scottish people.

"The casus belli for indyref2 is very much intact.”

SNP Westminster deputy leader, Kirsty Blackman, said: “It’s clear the overwhelming majority of people in Scotland oppose Tory plans for an extreme Brexit, which are being imposed against our will by Westminster.

"Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU yet we now face being dragged out on the hardest terms, removing our rights and causing lasting damage to jobs, living standards and the economy.

“People in Scotland must have a choice over our future. Westminster is wedded to Brexit and a devastating bad deal or No-deal is becoming more likely by the day.

"The only way to regain our place at the heart of Europe is to become an independent country.”

It is the last in a series of polls commissioned by Scot Goes Pop, with previous polls finding half of Scots would feel safer if Holyrood had more powers to tackle coronavirus, and another finding Scots in favour of a 'Plan B' route to independence.