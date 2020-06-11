Scottish golf courses owned by Donald Trump are expected to receive a tax debate of almost £1m as part of a government bailout for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Organisation's golf resorts in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry are to benefit from around £2.3bn worth of emergency funding from the Scottish Government, according to The Guardian.

This includes waiving property taxes paid by businesses in the hospitality, leisure and retail businesses this year.

They say Trump Turnberry had been due to pay £850,766 in property tax this year, while Trump Aberdeenshire was due to fork out £121,170.

Local councils South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire are expected to tell both businesses this week that they no longer have to pay that tax because they qualify for 100% relief as part of the bailout fund.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told the Guardian that the resorts had used coronavirus emergency funding schemes but did not provide details on how much money had been claimed or how many staff were furloughed.

Green Aberdeenshire councillor Martin Ford admitted he did not object to Trump’s employees joining the furlough scheme but criticised the business rates relief.

He said: “Taxpayer assistance for a business owned by someone who boasts he is a multi-billionaire is quite another matter.

"Unlike many people, Mr Trump won’t be suffering any financial hardship. He doesn’t need help. Mr Trump was given every assistance to set up in Scotland and the Scottish government repeated his ridiculous claims of an enormous economic and jobs boost for the region.

"Now, after years of losses, Mr Trump’s Aberdeenshire business is actually getting taxpayer support, perhaps a final irony in a very sorry saga.”