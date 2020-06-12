AS First Lady, she keeps a relatively low profile compared to her predecessors. But when she does appear in the spotlight, Melania Trump’s body language regularly raises eyebrows, with rumours abounding about her marriage and even a wild conspiracy theory she may use a body double.

The state of the union?

It has long been a hot topic for observers, amid allegations of Donald Trump’s infidelities and an array of incidents caught on camera where Melania has rebuffed his attempts to take her hand.

The latest incident?

On a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington DC, cameras captured the President turning to his wife and saying, “Can you please smile?” But Melania, whose eyes were hidden by her signature oversized sunglasses, managed only to briefly show her teeth in what was a half-hearted attempt to put it mildly.

It’s not the first time?

A clip of FLOTUS (The First Lady of the United States) at her husband’s January 2017 inauguration, showing her smile completely disintegrating when her husband wasn’t watching, went viral.

She has swatted his hand away?

On multiple occasions. In April 218, standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife outside the White House, the President could be seen poking her clenched hand with one of his fingers until she eventually relented. Earlier that year, he tried again to take her hand as they left the White House for a trip to Ohio, but she refused. The previous year, while visiting Tel Aviv, she was filmed clearly swatting it away.

She doesn't always need to be told to smile?

Last August, an image of Melania greeting Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, at a photo call for the G7 in France set social media alight, showing the First Lady's eyes sparkling with delight as she leaned in for a kiss.

The Trumps have been married for 15 years?

Born Melania Knauss, the former model, 50, grew up in Sevnica in the Yugoslav republic of Slovenia, marrying Trump in 2005, having started dating him in 1998. She had their son, Barron, in 2006.

She is said to have cried on election night?

According to Michael Wolff, who wrote Fire and Fury about the early days of the Trump administration, Melania was sure her husband would lose to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and on election night, burst into tears. The White House denied the claims.

She stays fairly under the radar?

Said to sleep in her own room and wake early to exercise and get her son ready for school, she has been focusing her attention of late on a public awareness campaign to encourage children to “Be Best”, advocating against cyberbullying and drug use, but her presence is not as felt as her predecessors.

Conspiracy theory?

The "Melania Trump replacement theory" gets oxygen on social media, suggesting FLOTUS has been replaced by a body double and focusing on comparing supposed physical differences in features. The President tweeted: “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!”

Frustrating the West Wing?

As her husband was tweeting about "law and order" in the wake of George Floyd's death, the First Lady's tweets about peace and the need to "focus on taking care of one another and healing our great nation" are said not to have gone down that well with the West Wing, where it is viewed as antithetical, a source told CNN.

What has she said?

Asked in 2018 by ABC news about allegations her husband had been unfaithful, she said: “It is not a concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”