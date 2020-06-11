Anti-racism campaigners have created an interactive map detailing the statues in the UK that have links to slavery, which they argue should be taken down.

The 'Topple the Racists' website features twelve Scottish monuments on its crowdsourced list of statues and monuments to slave traders and colonialists.

Among them are the Hendry Dundas statue in Edinburgh, the John Moore statue in Glasgow and the Duke of Sutherland monument in Golspie.

Stop Trump, the group behind the website, say they want to "highlight the complicity and history of Empire and slavery" through their map, which was launched on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Glasgow statues on "topple the racists" hit list

However, they say it is up to local communities to decide which monuments they want in their areas.

It comes in the wake of thousands of Black Lives Matter protests staged across the world, and was directly inspired by a group of activists in Bristol who tore down and subsequently dumped a statue honouring slave trader Edward Colston into a river.

A statement on the website reads: "Now that the conversation has started, we invite institutions to engage with the public and their own history and find ways to educate about the uncomfortable links between wealth, philanthropy and colonialism.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter: Every Scottish street linked to slave-trade revealed

"Monuments can find a new home in museums, or through art, and some might simply be removed. It is not our job to decide what happens.

"Glorifying colonialists and slavers has no place in a country serious about dismantling systemic racism and oppression, but education does."

You can view the map here

Here are all the Scottish statues that have been marked on the map so far:

Edinburgh

Henry Dundas

John Hope

Glasgow

John Moore

Colin Campbell

Sir Robert Peel

Thomas Carlyle

Frederick Sleigh Roberts

Ayr

James George Smith Neill

Dunoon

Jim Crow rock

Perthshire

Melville Monument, Comrie

Dundee

George Kinloch

Golspie