SCOTLAND’S top civil servant has admitted she needs to fix "one of the most chronically under-representative organisations in our country".

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans agreed she had “much more to do” after being challenged about the lack of diversity in the 20,000-strong devolved civil service.

It followed Labour MSP Anas Sarwar raising the lack of black and minority ethnic (BAME) staff at Holyrood’s public audit committee.

Mr Sarwar is one of just four BAME MSPs - all male - to have been elected in the 21 years of devolution, and recently became the first BAME convener of a Holyrood committee.

He told Ms Evans: "I welcome the signs of solidarity that you and others in the Scottish Government have shown in taking the knee and in showing solidarity with minority communities.

"But to be frank it will be actions that people will judge the Scottish Government on and officials on, rather than their words."

Ms Evans, who tweeted a picture of herself ‘taking the knee’ is solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the US police killing of George Floyd, said: "Yes I agree we have much more to do."

She said: “This week, not just in terms of gestures I may have made, but in terms of what’s going on within the world, has redoubled my efforts and indeed focused the organisation even more sharply on this.

"I'll give you a couple of examples. We have done a lot of work in trying to ensure that our recruitment - when we are able to externally recruit - reflects the diversity of Scotland and the diversity and inclusion policies of the organisation.

"So we have done quite practical things there in terms of where we recruit, how we attract people, bringing people into the organisation before they decide to apply for a job to see whether it will work for them or not, how we are opening up our interest to schools and universities and modern apprentices, our graduate development scheme.

"Those large-scale external recruitments have attracted a much more diverse set of applicants than we have previously had.

"We now have the highest level of minority ethnic colleagues in senior civil service than we've ever had ... it's gone from 3 per cent to 4% in senior civil service."

She admitted that was "not enough" but said it showed "it is working".

She said mentoring was also "encouraging people to move up and through the organisation".

She added: "More broadly, what I am particularly keen on - and have been emphasising in my own communications and my challenge to the organisation - is how we ensure that our policy-making, our work for the national performance framework, that we really are hearing all the voices."

In a Holyrood debate on racism on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said it was to the shame of the political parties that there was no black MSP at parliament.

He said: “That is a collective failure that includes every single one of us. I hope that we are “sitting uncomfortably, because those should be uncomfortable truths for us all.

“So, do not just tweet “Black Lives Matter”, do not just post a hashtag and do not just take the knee. As people of colour, we do not need your gestures.

“Yes, solidarity is helpful, but what we need from you is action and for you to be anti-racist by your deeds.

“Do not just tell us how you are not racist - I take that as a bare minimum. You must be anti-racist.”