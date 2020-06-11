THE SCOTTISH Government is not planning on backing up guidance limiting Scots travelling more than five miles with new laws, the Justice Secretary has confirmed.
After the lockdown was eased into phase one of the Scottish Government’ roadmap to exit the Covid-19 crisis, Nicola Sturgeon stressed that a five-mile limit on people travelling for exercise and leisure could be place in law, as she issued a stern warning about Scots flocking to beauty spots.
But with more Scots now adhering to the rules, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed to MSPs that there are no plans to ramp up any laws to help enforce the guidance.
Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Yousaf said: "I am in regular contact with the Chief Constable about public behaviour and levels of compliance.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Less than five per cent of Police Scotland's workforce tested for Covid-19
"The Scottish Government does not consider it to be necessary at this time to create new offences to enforce the rules, however, we will continue to monitor the situation and not hesitate to legislate or indeed put existing guidance into regulation if necessary."
He added: “The overwhelming majority of people are acting in line with the rules.
"I would like to take this opportunity to simply record my thanks to these who are playing a vital role in reducing the spread of the virus. I cannot stress enough how important it is that people follow the rules, the R number remains precariously close to one and we're at a very critical stage."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment