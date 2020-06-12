MARK Boyle (Letters, June 11) speaks of "an ignorant mob lead by career agent provocateurs" of "rabid puritanical fanaticism" when talking about those involved in recent anti-racist protests culminating in some statues being removed. This is the stock response of the ones who will always sneer at those trying to provoke change. The ones who will deride and dismiss those who take issue with the status quo. It has always been thus. Everything for them is a "thin end of the wedge" and their discourse is larded with portentous alarms about impending destruction.

The "mob" and "ignorance" are always coupled.

I would remind Mr Boyle that without "the mob" we would not have a parliament or a democracy. We would not have trade unions, free association or freedom to write or speak our opinions. Without the "mob" apartheid would still exist. It was "the mob" that destroyed the Bastille and the Berlin Wall.

Far from being ignorant the "mob" is often the most articulate and far-seeing of entities. It is the "mob" that frequently articulates the deep-seated frustrations and aspirations of the many. What we are currently witnessing is not ignorance but intelligent, informed resistance.

George Floyd could simply have been another soon-to-be-forgotten statistic. He isn’t. We could still walk around our cities surrounded by the undisturbed statues of rapacious, murdering scoundrels. We no longer do. The reason? The mob.

Alex Porter, Stirling.

TWO letters today (June 11) from Robert Frazer and Shona Arthur sum up perfectly the ambiguity of statues. As Mr Frazer tells us, Robert Burns, while a wonderful poet, was in many respects a terrible man. There is no such mitigating factor as far as I know in Ms Arthur's description of the Duke of Sutherland. To remove the Golspie statue would be to allow that man to skulk away into an oblivion he doesn't deserve. The correct response there would be another statue, of at least the same size, of a crofting family being dragged from their land.

It's the context of the statue that's the problem. We need more statues, not fewer, but at the same time we should never fail to ask ourselves where we would have stood if we were alive at that time. When I was studying history the first lesson was always to not judge the past in the context of the present. The fact is that in the era of the slave trade, while many enlightened people could see that it was wrong, most of us would have seen nothing wrong in it.

John Jamieson, Ayr.

THE focus of protests in Scotland against the historical acts of slavery is on its wealthy beneficiaries such as Buchanan, Cochrane and Stirling. But hundreds of thousands of Scots also benefited.

The ships that were constructed on the Clyde to ferry their human cargo from Africa to the West Indies and Carolinas were built by men who were, as a result of their employment, able to improve their family's living standards.

The overseers on the plantations were often Scots who emigrated hoping to make their fortune, a job considered by Robert Burns.

The sugar refiners in Greenock and Leith brought prosperity to their communities, as did the bakers who were able to sweeten their pies.

Tobacco merchants who imported their material sold it on to shopkeepers, who also sold pipes, benefitting those who made them. Scotland was also active in re-exporting tobacco. Montrose-based ships carried tobacco, and salmon, to the Netherlands, apparently returning with tea, to the benefit of all involved.

Raw cotton was imported in ships crewed by Scots to be used in mills in places such as Paisley, Stanley and in my own village in West Stirlingshire. Here a cotton mill was built, leading to average wages more than doubling and new homes being built. We still commemorate that time with an image of the mill appearing on the school logo.

Between 1750 and 1821 Glasgow's population exploded from just under 32,000 to more than 147,000 people. The immigrants from Ireland, the Lowlands and Highlands came to seek a better standard of living, made possible, in part, from the sugar, tobacco and cotton industries.

None of this is to give support to those involved in the slave trade, but to demonstrate the complexity of rooting out all evidence of it, if that is what modern revisionists want.

William Douglas, Balfron.

SLAVERY was, and in a different form still is, a dreadful indictment on human society. Seeking to destroy statues is an attempt to destroy history. We already have Holocaust deniers who are seeking to destroy the records of a genocide on an industrial scale. Let us remember that concentration camps and death camps, even sections of the Berlin Wall, have been preserved as memorials to those killed in horrific ways.

Statues and street names recording those profiting from slavery should also be retained as memorials and reminders of our murky past. The proposal to place plaques at street level explaining their history to enable future generations to understand is very sensible.

Realistically, how many of us whatever our colour or ethnicity, walk past those statues in ignorance of their history? I am not the only one who would like to know more about those historic sculptures.

Richard M Day, Bearsden.

WHILST not having achieved anything of note, I am painfully aware, within my own life, there are issues I now wish I had dealt with differently.

I also recall, years ago, just how difficult it was to get into the National Library of Scotland to research anything.

Now, with the internet, the past, our past, is before us and, in the cold light of the day, we are collectively shamed by the actions of our forebears.

Simply pulling down or removing statues cannot, and will not, obliterate that shame.

Only by recognising and accepting our history, as it cannot be changed, can this (white) generation make some restitution to the victims of slavery and their descendants.

How best that can be done is clearly being aired through this discussion but what cannot be permitted to happen is for this slavery issue to slip off the agenda – that would only add our sins to those of our forefathers.

Alan McKinney, Edinburgh EH16.

IN recent editions of The Herald, letter writers seem to have taken a more realistic view of slavery than the paid journalists who jump on the bandwagon of "Scotland's dark shame". Slavery and the occasional genocide have been the human condition since before history. Practically every race and creed has enslaved their own and practically every other race and creed. It was normal, perhaps with different degrees of cruelty and evil. What Scotland should be proud of is its part in ending slavery, first in Britain, then in the Empire and then using the strength of the Empire to end slavery wherever it could.

To go on a self-righteous jolly is easy. What we should be doing is fighting present day forms of slavery and cruel exploitation but that is hard work.

Ralph Barker, Crawford.

THERE are a number of words to describe the main purpose of the police in the UK, phrases like preventing crime, detecting offenders, protecting the public and keeping order are, amongst others, often use.

In doing all of this police officers must gain the confidence of the public and they have achieved this by being fair, unbiased and balanced in their dealings with all of us.

Although individual officers may have personal thoughts and preferences they normally keep them to themselves whilst carrying out their duties.

For officers to "take the knee" as they recently did in Ayrshire and London and for senior officers to comment on symbolism is, in my opinion, neither professional nor wise.

W MacIntyre, East Kilbride.

