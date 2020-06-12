Scottish secretary Alister Jack has insisted the two-metre social distancing rule should be relaxed to one metre 'as soon as possible'.

He urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to "keep an open mind" about reopening the economy more quickly while speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.

He also said the "power of the UK Treasury" is protecting jobs and businesses around the UK after figures showed a record fall in GDP in April.

He said the economic data highlights the need to reopen the economy as soon as it is safe to do so.

In response, Ms Sturgeon said the virus must first be further suppressed before more action to reopen the economy can safely be taken.

Mr Jack said: "I believe we're getting to that position, we're seeing very low death rates now which is part of the five tests.

"We're seeing an R number below one. We've got to move as quickly as we can to open up the economy again and I would say to Nicola Sturgeon she must have an open mind on that.

"We've got non-essential retail reopening in England next week.

"It's critical to save people's livelihoods we start opening up the economy as quickly as possible."

The UK Government minister said more tourism businesses would remain viable if the two-metre social distancing rule was halved.

He said: "As soon as it is possible to do so with the R number suppressed, I would like to see it move to one metre.

"I think, to get back to something to near normal in the way that we conduct our lives and our businesses, as we see the virus recede, and we've seen this happen without any bad consequences in other European countries, we should move to one metre when the time is right."

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Cases, hospitalisations, deaths & R number are falling in Scotland because we're pursuing a careful and orderly plan. That must continue. The more we suppress - and hopefully eradicate COVID - the more normality we can restore to the economy. Sustainability of recovery matters.

"If we can effectively eradicate COVID - and then control through Test & Protect & policies to mitigate against cases coming into country - we can restore much greater degree of normality. Decisions then about, eg, 2m v 1m are more possible. But first we must suppress/eradicate."