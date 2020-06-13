IT has had a devastating impact on families across Scotland and sadly coronavirus has cruelly taken its toll on the older generation.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 3000 people over the age of 75.

And according to death registration figures collated by National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show that more people have died from the virus in care homes than in hospitals across the country.

Age Scotland charity, which works with older people and has been providing support to many people affected during lockdown, said losing someone during this time has been particularly hard. This is why it is now backing The Herald's Garden of Remembrance Campaign. Our vision is to create a memorial cairn with a stone to represent the lives of every Scot lost to coronavirus.

Glasgow City Council has generously offered us a site in Pollok Country Park for the memorial and it is our hope that it will be a place where families can go to to remember loved ones and quietly reflect.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland, welcomed the news that a memorial garden campaign had been launched.

He said: “Given the traumatic circumstances in which so many people have lost older relatives and friends, a quiet place where they can reflect on their lives could certainly offer some solace as they go through the healing process.

“A national garden of remembrance for those mourning the loss of a family member or friend would be somewhere for people to sit and think about their loved one. Elsewhere in the country there could also be local memorials, dedicated to those who have died from the virus, where relatives and friends can remember their loved one closer to home.

“Having a national memorial that commemorates those who lost their lives to coronavirus would also be a reminder to future generations of the toll that the virus has taken on older people in Scotland.”

Mr Sloan said the virus has had a shattering impact on older people.

He added: "More than 3000 people over 75 have died during the pandemic so far in Scotland, which is more than three quarters of the total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak began.

“Losing a loved one to coronavirus has been difficult for everyone, but it has been especially heart-breaking for families who were unable to say goodbye to relatives in hospitals and care homes as they neared the end of their lives.

“Grieving families have also had to hold funerals with just a handful of mourners allowed to attend. People have been unable to hug their own parents or comfort a grieving grandparent who has lost their spouse at a time they needed support the most."

During the coronavirus outbreak Age Scotland has still been trying to reach out to older people, particularly those who maybe living alone. Their dedicated hotline, 0800 1244 222, has been there for people who simply want to chat to someone.

Our campaign was given a boost earlier this week when Scots actor Robert Carlyle gave it his support. The Trainspotting and Full Monty star shared his support on his Twitter page saying: “This is a lovely campaign to build a cairn in memory of those lost to coronavirus in Scotland, with a stone to represent every victim. A Garden of Remembrance to be built in Pollok Park, Glasgow.”

The Herald has launched a fundraiser with a £50,000 target to create the memorial garden as a fitting tribute to those who have lost their lives.

Already people have taken the time to donate and offer their support for the memorial garden.

To donate go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance.

You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG.

To get in touch email memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk